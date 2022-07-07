Austin man attempts to break into Bryan middle school

An Austin man was arrested Wednesday morning after attempting to break into Davila Middle School and causing damage to the property in the process.

Jared Beard, 34, was charged with criminal mischief between $750 to $30,000, which is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Beard also was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of dangerous drugs.

According to police, upon arrival officers found Beard standing in the doorway of a car outside the middle school with a shovel and pickaxe leaned against the car. Officers said the car was later confirmed to have been stolen from Austin.

Police said inside the vehicle they found amphetamines as well as a lock and chain that employees of the school later identified as being taken from the front gate.

Officers said that according to Bryan school officials, Beard had pried open the main power distribution board to the building and soaked it with water which caused a chiller in the building to malfunction. According to police, Beard also damaged a flood light to the school’s sign.

Police said the total damages to the building were not yet known but that the known damages totaled $5,000.

According to the Brazos County jail records, as of Thursday afternoon, Beard was being held on $25,000 bond.