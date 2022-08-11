Arrington announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 2

Ray Arrington announced his candidacy Monday for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 2 seat, and if elected, said he hopes to provide a unified consensus in the council.

“I think the council is a united council and I think with the people leaving the city council, including the mayor, I think there is going to be a huge gap; and I think I can bring some consensus to the council,” he said Monday. “I think everyone is an individual and they have their own thoughts, but I think I can help develop a consensus and get things done and keep Bryan moving forward. … I want to provide an open door policy every day, and I want to be a servant for the community.”

Arrington currently serves on the board of directors for the American Red Cross Heart of Texas. He is on the Community Development Block Grant advisory board, Bryan Parks and Recreation advisory board, and serves as the president of the Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association.

Arrington is retired after serving in the United States Air Force for 23 years. He graduated from the University of Colorado in 1972 with a degree in business management.

If elected, Arrington said he hopes to be part of the city’s continual growth and projected future for the city.

“I think the city is in a forward motion. I think that I can, because of the termed-out city council we have, I can bring to the city council that continual forward motion that the city has continued now,” he said. “I can provide input to continue that growth.”

Councilman Prentiss Madison is term limited from the Place 2 seat.

Filing for Single Member District 2 ends at 5 p.m. Aug. 22.

For information call 209-5002 or email mstratta@bryantx.gov.