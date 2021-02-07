Ariel String Quartet will begin streaming Valentine event Friday

The Friends of Chamber Music will give area residents a sweet Valentine gift when it presents the Ariel String Quartet in a virtual concert streaming Friday through Feb. 14.

This Valentine event is free, as are all Friends concerts.

Not only will patrons view the concert, they will participate in a baking show with members of the quartet, learn recipes for delicious deserts and — if that weren’t enough — join in an exclusive Friends of Chamber Music interview with the four musicians of the Ariel String Quartet.

The Ariel Quartet has chosen to perform works by Erwin Schulhoff, Ludwig van Beethoven and Steve Cohen, interspersed with sections of a baking show.

Alexandra Kazovsky, a quartet violinist, said, “In this program, we’ll be exploring our roots, our German and Jewish heritage through music and, in addition, we are going to give you a sneak peek into one of our other passions and, quite literally, into our kitchen.

“Of course, nothing says ‘home and heritage’ better than the sounds that we hear in our childhood and the smells and the taste of home.”