Ariel String Quartet will begin streaming Valentine event Friday

The Friends of Chamber Music will give area residents a sweet Valentine gift when it presents the Ariel String Quartet in a virtual concert streaming Friday through Feb. 14.
This Valentine event is free, as are all Friends concerts.
Not only will patrons view the concert, they will participate in a baking show with members of the quartet, learn recipes for delicious deserts and — if that weren’t enough — join in an exclusive Friends of Chamber Music interview with the four musicians of the Ariel String Quartet.
The Ariel Quartet has chosen to perform works by Erwin Schulhoff, Ludwig van Beethoven and Steve Cohen, interspersed with sections of a baking show.
Alexandra Kazovsky, a quartet violinist, said, “In this program, we’ll be exploring our roots, our German and Jewish heritage through music and, in addition, we are going to give you a sneak peek into one of our other passions and, quite literally, into our kitchen.
“Of course, nothing says ‘home and heritage’ better than the sounds that we hear in our childhood and the smells and the taste of home.”
Based in the United States since 2004, the Ariel String Quartet was formed in 1998 in Israel by students at the Jerusalem Academy Middle School of Dance and Music. The quartet has performed extensively in North America, Europe and Israel, including at the Louvre in Paris, Jordan Hall in Boston and the Kennedy Center in Washington.
In addition to Kazovsky, members of the quartet include cellist Amit Even-Tov. violinist Gershon Gerchikov and violist Jan Grüning.
Mark Morford of the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Massachusetts wrote, “At a time when there are many excellent professional quartets, this one is outstanding for its perfect ensemble, vigor and range of musical interpretation.
Grüning and Even-Tov are married with two children, and they will open their kitchen for the members of the quartet to bake four traditional Austrian, German and Jewish desserts.
In a statement, the musicians said, “Since all of us identify as big foodies, we decided to use some of the forced downtime to re-create our favorite treats and also the foods typically associated with the backgrounds and regions that influenced Schulhoff and Beethoven, this program’s composers.”
The musicians will make German lebkuchen, Hannukah doughnuts, Viennese apple strudel and chocolate babka.
The interview following the concert will be conducted by Andreas Kronenberg, Friends of Chamber Music’s president; Elena Reece, Friends of Chamber Music’s artistic director; and Michael Vaughn, director of music at the A&M United Methodist Church in College Station.
The free concert will be available online from 7 p.m. Friday through midnight on Feb. 14. To view the concert, patrons must register at www.fcmtx.org.