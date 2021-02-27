 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ariel Quartet to stream encore event
0 comments

Ariel Quartet to stream encore event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Area residents spent most of the Valentine’s Day weekend preparing for what would be unprecedented winter storms. So busy were they, many most likely missed the Friends of Chamber Music’s presentation of the Ariel Quartet in concert — and in the kitchen.

For those who missed this free event — or those who want to see it again — the Friends of Chamber Music is giving an encore presentation through Sunday. To access this repeat presentation, go to www.fcmtx.org/texasstrong.

The production features music by Erwin Schulhoff, Ludwig van Beethoven and Pyotr Tchaikovsky, arranged by Steve Cohen, as well as a baking demonstration.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

On Texas visit, Biden warns Iran 'to be careful'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert