Ariel Quartet to stream encore event

Area residents spent most of the Valentine’s Day weekend preparing for what would be unprecedented winter storms. So busy were they, many most likely missed the Friends of Chamber Music’s presentation of the Ariel Quartet in concert — and in the kitchen.

For those who missed this free event — or those who want to see it again — the Friends of Chamber Music is giving an encore presentation through Sunday. To access this repeat presentation, go to www.fcmtx.org/texasstrong.

The production features music by Erwin Schulhoff, Ludwig van Beethoven and Pyotr Tchaikovsky, arranged by Steve Cohen, as well as a baking demonstration.