Area graduates part of President-elect Biden’s communications staff

Etienne was the senior adviser on the Biden-Harris campaign. Before that, she was the communications director and senior adviser to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. According to the release, she was the first woman of color to hold the title.

Etienne served as the special assistant to the president and director of communications for the cabinet in the Obama-Biden administration, the release continues. Before her work with the Obama-Biden administration, Etienne was deputy communications director and spokesperson for then-House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, communications director for House Democrats on the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, spokesperson for the Corporation for National and Community Service and a spokesperson in Virginia for the Obama-Biden campaign in 2008.

At Sam Houston State, she was the recipient of the Sammy Award for outstanding sophomore leader and the McDermett Memorial Award for outstanding female senior, according to a press release from SHSU. She was also the vice president of the Kappa Mu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta and was honored by SHSU as an Outstanding Young Alumna in 2015. She received a bachelor’s in political science from the school in 2000.

Alexander and Etienne are two of seven women on the communications team.

“I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women,” President-elect Joe Biden said in the Biden-Harris release. “These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.”