Area graduates part of President-elect Biden’s communications staff

An Aggie and a Sam Houston State University graduate are included on President-elect Joe Biden’s White House senior communications staff.
Texas native Elizabeth Alexander is the communications director for future first lady Jill Biden. Sam Houston State University and Johns Hopkins University graduate Ashley Etienne was named the communications director for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Alexander earned her bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in communication from Texas A&M University. She went on to Georgetown University Law Center and now lives in Bethesda, Maryland, with her husband and two young sons.
Alexander has served as the senior adviser on the Biden-Harris campaign and was the press secretary to Vice President Biden during the first years of the Obama-Biden administration, according to a Biden-Harris presidential transition team press release. Prior to that, she was then-Sen. Biden’s communications director on Capitol Hill.
Other experiences include work as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorneys’ offices in Washington, D.C., and Alexandria, Virginia, press secretary for the United Nations Foundation and press secretary to Democratic National Committee Chairman Terry McAuliffe.
Before her time with the Biden-Harris campaign, she was senior managing director at FTI Consulting. At FTI, Alexander led the firm’s “gender inclusion and workplace equality communications offering.”
Jill Biden tweeted about Alexander’s new role.
“I’ve long admired Elizabeth’s intellect, grace and optimism during her many years on the Biden team,” she said. “We know her as a consummate professional and manager with a contagious enthusiasm.”
Alexander responded, thanking Jill Biden and saying she is glad to be on the team.
“Honored & humbled to join @DrBiden and her growing team as she charts her own historic path forward as the next FLOTUS,” Alexander said in another tweet the same day, as she tagged others who were also selected for the White House senior communications staff. “And so proud be part of this group of hard-working pros and strategic communicators.”
Leroy Dorsey, associate dean for inclusive excellence and strategic initiatives and faculty member at A&M, taught Alexander in two classes, according to an A&M College of Liberal Arts Press release. Dorsey wrote Alexander a letter of recommendation when she was applying to law school.
“Some of my most vivid memories of her were our debates over the rhetorical effectiveness of political speakers,” the release says that Dorsey’s recommendation letter for Alexander read. “While she has a powerful presence due to her intellectual abilities, she also comes across as a delightful person with a warm personality.”
Etienne was the senior adviser on the Biden-Harris campaign. Before that, she was the communications director and senior adviser to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. According to the release, she was the first woman of color to hold the title.
Etienne served as the special assistant to the president and director of communications for the cabinet in the Obama-Biden administration, the release continues. Before her work with the Obama-Biden administration, Etienne was deputy communications director and spokesperson for then-House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, communications director for House Democrats on the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, spokesperson for the Corporation for National and Community Service and a spokesperson in Virginia for the Obama-Biden campaign in 2008.
At Sam Houston State, she was the recipient of the Sammy Award for outstanding sophomore leader and the McDermett Memorial Award for outstanding female senior, according to a press release from SHSU. She was also the vice president of the Kappa Mu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta and was honored by SHSU as an Outstanding Young Alumna in 2015. She received a bachelor’s in political science from the school in 2000.
Alexander and Etienne are two of seven women on the communications team.
“I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women,” President-elect Joe Biden said in the Biden-Harris release. “These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.”
