Area agriculture students to be featured in Eagle’s weekly series

Starting Wednesday, The Eagle will feature local FFA and 4-H students in a series highlighting high school seniors in agriculture.
The weekly series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will focus on a total of 30 students who applied and were then nominated by their teachers.
Pat Shields, senior relationship manager for Capital Farm Credit in Bryan, said he hopes the series helps spotlight high-performing agriculture students.
“With everything that’s going on in the world today, they’re having fewer opportunities to be noticed and recognized in the community, and we just thought, along with The Eagle, that it fit our mission and our way of life and our business, so we thought it would be a good match,” he said.
Shields said he wants to help ag students receive the same recognition as students involved in athletics, fine arts and other extracurricular activities.
The series will culminate with one of the featured students receiving a $3,000 scholarship.
With two students at Texas A&M, Shields said, he understands the cost of higher education.
There will always be a need for food and clothing, he said, and Capital Farm Credit is happy to help support the winning student’s agricultural business goals.
“We know that these guys and girls are probably the future of agriculture if they’re excelling now,” he said.
