Local meteorologists are saying the months’ worth of rainfall Bryan-College Station experienced in one week may defuse drought worries.

John Nielsen-Gammon, state climatologist and Texas A&M atmospheric sciences professor, said recent rainfall was about a month’s worth over just a short period, including record rain totals last Thursday.

“That rain has improved the [drought] situation fairly dramatically in Brazos County and surrounding counties,” he told The Eagle on Monday. “At this point now, we aren’t seeing any substantial rainfall deficits at timescales up to six months. There are still areas like in Washington County that are fairly dry if you are looking at rainfall for the past year or so.”

Nielson-Gammon said the U.S. drought monitor will be released Thursday and it will be the indicator of where B-CS stands among drought conditions.

“[The report] will probably have large parts of the area no longer being abnormally dry, and the area being affected by drought will have greatly shrunk as well,” he said. “Farther north toward Waco, they didn’t get nearly as much, so that is where the drought is already more severe. Even if the drought is alleviated here, there will still be downstream of drought, as for example the Brazos River might be running fairly low.”

As rainfall becomes less predictable on a seasonal basis heading into summertime, Nielsen-Gammon said the good thing is that La Nina is officially over.

“There is a decent chance we might have an El Nino next year,” he said. “Which would favor above normal participation starting next fall.”

Record rain

KBTX Meteorologist Shel Winkley said Thursday's rainfall shattered the mark of 1.70 inches on April 6 dating from 1887.

“It is is kind of crazy that it lasted that long. But we also have a luxury with the [Texas A&M] campus being here, our records go back a little further than Houston’s and Austin’s records,” he said. “Officially we ended up with 3.02 inches, which will be the new record as we almost doubled [the old mark]. Friday we picked up 0.93 inches of rain but the record for Friday was 3.5 from 1921.”

Locally the ground was able to take in this much rain because there has not been substantial rain in a while, he said.

“The ground was ready to absorb it,” Winkley said. “Now that the ground is saturated and near where it should be, that flood concern might be a little higher, so we just have to keep an eye on that. Not to say that is going to happen, but it is going to be a concern if we get another [big rainfall].”

Winkley said drought trouble began in April last year.

“Last April we only picked up 2.75 inches of rain for the entire month. We exceeded the amount of rain we got in all of April last year, on Thursday alone,” he said. “There were some spots in Washington County and then on the west side of Lake Conroe in Montgomery County on the west side, up to Elgin’s Lake near Huntsville, which is kind of that swath that picked up 7 to 10 inches of rain.”

When the drought monitor came out Thursday, Winkley said, most of the area had slipped into abnormally dry conditions or close to drought conditions.

“Washington County, specifically, had level one and two drought and some of our northern counties had level one drought, so that is kind of a moderate drought," he said. “I think we are going to see major impacts down in Washington County, which didn’t get as much rain in the fall and winter like everybody else did. … We may see some impacts in our northern counties like Milam and Robertson County because they didn’t get as much as everyone else did.”

Winkley said B-CS is on the cusp of needing about 3 to 6 inches over a month in order to “set the ship right,” and be out of drought conditions.

“We should be good in theory when that drought monitor comes out,” he said. “I think what we will see is ‘mostly abnormally dry conditions’ get erased, and then we may come down to just ‘abnormally dry conditions,’ for where we had the droughts in place, like in Washington County.”

To help mitigate future drought conditions, Winkley said it would help if residents conserved water this week and maybe next.

“We have a good aquifer, but that doesn’t mean we need to mismanage it or misuse the water that we do have; because water is increasingly becoming one of the biggest topics and should be the biggest topics we have in the state of Texas,” he said. “In other parts of the state that are running out of water, and are trying to reach places that have an abundance of water, that is when it is going to become an issue. Being responsible with our water uses is always important in times of non-drought.”

Wildfires

Winkley said wildfire issues have been abundant in west Texas, but with the recent rain, vegetation in B-CS will need an abundance of moisture to grow.

“We do know that in the summertime rain shuts off and things start to dry out, so if we get too dry going into the summer it is a possibility of wildfires,” he said. “The hope is that with it being an El Nino year, as we are transitioning back into El Nino, maybe it can at least keep the standard pop-up thunderstorm and showers that we are used to seeing in the summertime.”

Rainfall will keep wildfire danger down, Winkley said.

“By this point last year, we were already dealing with very dry conditions and the spring wind and a lack of rain,” he said. “Hopefully we aren’t going to get into the same kind of situation here like we did last year.”

Looking ahead

Before spring ends June 21, Winkley said the area will fall into a neutral pattern, considering La Nina was one of the reasons the area didn’t see a lot of rain last year.

“The outlook through the beginning of June is for pretty much an average season, I don’t see the pattern stalling anytime soon,” he said. “But we don’t want to get it all like we did last week, and then go a whole month without getting rain; we need it to stay timely. So the expectation is an average season of rainfall. But even though it is nice and cool now, it does call for above average temperatures, so there is a chance we could see temperatures flare up early as we get toward the end of spring.”

To view the U.S. drought monitor, visit droughtmonitor.unl.edu.