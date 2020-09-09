Applications open for Brazos Valley Worldfest and Family Festifall

Exhibitor applications are being accepted for the Brazos Valley Worldfest and Family Festifall, which will be held virtually the week of Oct. 19-24.
The virtual event aims to promote and celebrate the international diversity and heritage of the Brazos Valley. Participating virtual exhibits provided by Texas A&M student organizations, community organizations and businesses will provide educational, information and performance videos that will showcase music, dance, science, agriculture and art to children and families.
Exhibitor applications can be submitted at https://form.jotform.com/200075061701137.
Brazos Valley Worldfest has added an International Restaurant Passport this year that will take place during the month of October. Multiple restaurants in Bryan-College Station will be highlighting international cuisine and some will offer specials. For more information on how to participate in the International Restaurant Passport visit http://www.brazosvalleyworldfest.org/restaurantpassport.
“Although this year has brought additional challenges, we knew we did not want to cancel our programs,” said Kim Fox, manager of the Brazos Valley Worldfest, in a news release. “We are excited about the new opportunities it offers to partner with Family Festifall, create new activities such as the Restaurant Passport and our World Explorer Virtual Walk, and to share our outreach mission virtually.”
