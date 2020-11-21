Annual ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign promotes seat belt safety and awareness

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 18th annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which urges drivers and passengers to wear a seat belt while riding in a car, began Monday and will run through Nov. 29.
During the campaign, Texas law enforcement will increase efforts to enforce seat belt use by giving tickets to drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts, especially at night.
Since the campaign began in 2002, the NHTSA estimates “Click It or Ticket” has saved 6,234 lives, prevented more than 100,000 serious injuries and saved the state of Texas $23.6 billion in economic-related costs.
According to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation, 91% of Texas residents currently use a seat belt while in a car compared to 76% when the “Click It or Ticket” campaign began in 2002. TxDOT added that 925 people not wearing seat belts died on Texas roads in 2019.
“We have about 90% of people in Texas that do wear their seat belt, but it’s this last bit that are not consistently wearing their seat belts that we really want to get the message to,” said Bev Kellner, project director at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety. “One part of that audience is pickup truck drivers and their passengers who tend to think because they’re in a pickup truck they’re more protected and they can skip the seat belt. And then there’s the people who think wearing their seat belt is maybe something they’ll do in the bad weather or on a long trip, but just running around town they won’t need it.”
Texas law requires all passengers to wear a seat belt or face fines and court costs up to $200. Children under the age of 8 must be in a safety or booster seat unless taller than 4 feet 9 inches. Drivers can face fines up to $250 if children aren’t properly restrained.
In 2019, only 68.2% of children were riding correctly restrained in a car seat, according to Texas A&M Transportation Institute Surveys.
TxDOT said wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying by 45% for people in the front seat of a car and 60% for people in trucks since they are more likely to roll over.
The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is usually held in May, but was moved to November due to COVID-19. In 2018, nearly half of all people killed in crashes on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend were unbuckled.
“If you had to just name one thing that you can do to make it from point A to point B as you drive, it would be seat belts,” Kellner said. “We know there’s distracted drivers on the road, there’s drowsy drivers, there’s reckless drivers, there’s drunk drivers, but in all those cases, wearing a seat belt is going to protect them if they’re in a car crash. That’s proven. If you’re wearing your seat belt, if you have your children buckled up properly, you’re going to have much more of a chance to survive.”
