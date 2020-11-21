Annual ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign promotes seat belt safety and awareness

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 18th annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which urges drivers and passengers to wear a seat belt while riding in a car, began Monday and will run through Nov. 29.

During the campaign, Texas law enforcement will increase efforts to enforce seat belt use by giving tickets to drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts, especially at night.

Since the campaign began in 2002, the NHTSA estimates “Click It or Ticket” has saved 6,234 lives, prevented more than 100,000 serious injuries and saved the state of Texas $23.6 billion in economic-related costs.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation, 91% of Texas residents currently use a seat belt while in a car compared to 76% when the “Click It or Ticket” campaign began in 2002. TxDOT added that 925 people not wearing seat belts died on Texas roads in 2019.