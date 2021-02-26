 Skip to main content
‘American Idol’ to feature man from Cameron
American Idol continues the search to find its next star in Los Angeles, California; San Diego, California; and Ojai, California, on an all-new episode airing Sunday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. on ABC. 

Cameron’s Cecil Baker will be featured on Sunday’s audition episode of American Idol.

Baker, 20, is a Cameron native but currently lives in Rockdale with his infant daughter, Amelia. He recently started working on a tree farm as a machine operator.

Baker recently auditioned for American Idol in Ojai, California. Judges for American Idol this season include Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

American Idol is a singing competition TV series and in its 19th season. The show has produced such big-name musicians as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Adam Lambert.

Former Texas A&M student Jason Castro is the only person from Aggieland to make it on the popular show. He made a deep run in 2008, finishing fourth.

Rockdale musicians Hannah Prestridge and Curt Jones competed for a spot on American Idol in 2020.

