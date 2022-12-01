 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Guild of Organists

The Brazos Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present the first of three Advent recitals at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in College Station.

The music of the season will be performed by members of the local chapter.

A second recital will be at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at A&M United Methodist Church in College Station.

The final recital will be at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Each recital will last about 30 minutes. The public is invited, with no admission.

