The Brazos Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present the first of three Advent recitals at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in College Station.

The music of the season will be performed by members of the local chapter.

A second recital will be at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at A&M United Methodist Church in College Station.

The final recital will be at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Each recital will last about 30 minutes. The public is invited, with no admission.