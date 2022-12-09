Amber alerts raise awareness of missing children

While speculation has arisen about the number of Amber alerts on the upswing in Brazos County, the executive director of the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said it's the amount of community support for the cause that actually has increased.

November was a busy month, Chuck Fleeger said, however none of the cases reported were connected to one another, nor was there a pattern.

“I don’t necessarily believe that there’s an increase in the total number of missing persons; we won’t really know for sure until we get end-of-year statistics from the Department of Public Safety, but, anecdotally, my feeling is I think we’re doing, collectively, and that’s law enforcement, that’s our organization, the public and our media partners, a better job of working together to notify the public about these because we understand that there is always risk involved when you have a missing person,” he said.

Working alongside local law enforcement and outside organizations, the AANBV serves as a liaison between these agencies and the public.

“Most people will go their entire life without having to deal with a situation of a missing loved one and so we can kind of talk them through that process of ‘Hey, your loved one’s missing, think about doing this, here’s information on what law enforcement might need, here’s what you can expect from your local law enforcement agency,’” Fleeger said.

Some cases are reported through law enforcement while others are communicated directly to AANBV through their channels; however, Fleeger said the network’s first question is always “Has your loved one been reported to law enforcement?” If the answer is “no,” the network will assist them through the process of reporting it.

If the answer is “yes,” the network will reach out to law enforcement to determine if there is an overwhelming reason to not put out a public notification due to an ongoing investigation. This is a rare occurrence, Fleeger said, but it does happen.

AANBV is a regional missing persons nonprofit organization that was formed in 2003 to oversee regional Amber alert notification efforts, Fleeger said. It was established when the state created its own Amber alert plan and recommended local areas and regions set up a local plan to help supplement their efforts because Texas is so large.

In the fall of 2020, AANBV began offering full-time services, assisting with public notifications on any missing person notification while continuing to adhere to state criteria.

“We will work either at the request of law enforcement or family members or both and try to make sure that everybody’s on the same page,” Fleeger said.

Using social media [Facebook, Instagram and Twitter], their website and local media contacts, Fleeger said the AANBV has a strong network that is equipped to inform and keep the public updated on missing persons in the Brazos Valley.

“Not everything we put out is an Amber alert because not every missing case is going to involve a child, and not every missing child is going to meet the criteria for Amber alerts, and we hold to the state criteria so that it’s consistent across the board,” Fleeger said. “That being said, just because we have a missing child and the known circumstances don’t meet that Amber alert criteria, we still feel that it’s important to go ahead and notify the public.”

Aside from distributing Amber alerts for something that meets the state criteria, the AANBV also will send endangered missing alerts that notify the public about a missing person of any age who has been reported to law enforcement and who law enforcement believes is in danger of death, serious bodily injury or a known increased level of risk that does not lend itself to an Amber alert, Fleeger said.

“We can assume that we know the circumstances, but really until you find that person and verify what has occurred, it could be speculation, so we don’t want to take a chance on just assuming that we know that this child is fine, so that’s why we go ahead and put those out,” Fleeger said.

If someone from the public has a tip about a missing person, the AANBV recommends contacting the law enforcement agency that is responsible or their local police departments or sheriff’s office to expedite the process. The public can then follow up with AANBV or contact them for general information, and they will assist them through the process.

Fleeger also noted that there is not a 24-hour waiting period, especially when someone is reporting a missing child.

“It’s actually against the law to impose any waiting period to report a child missing,” he said.

Similar to AANBV, Unbound Now BCS works to support survivors of human trafficking and provide resources to the community to fight it through prevention, outreach, professional training and 24/7 survivor advocacy. Launched in 2017, Executive Director Amanda Buenger said community support is integral to Unbound’s mission.

“Studies show that running away and homelessness can make a youth or minor extremely vulnerable to sex trafficking specifically,” Buenger said. “Partnering with agencies like Amber Alert and other law enforcement partners helps alert the community to look out for a potential child that could be a victim of trafficking or at least highly vulnerable. Not every Amber alert case involves human trafficking, but when a child goes missing the risk for trafficking increases.”

Unbound was established through Antioch Community Church in Waco in 2012, Buenger said. Since then, she said Unbound has expanded into a network of chapters and anti-human trafficking projects around the world.

To learn more about AANBV, visit aanbv.org/. If interested in getting involved and volunteering with Unbound, visit unboundbcs.org/volunteer-opportunities to learn more.