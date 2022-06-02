Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley reviews recent data

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley reviewed its current public notification/alerting practices with media partners Thursday morning at Peace Lutheran Church in College Station.

The meeting was an opportunity for media partners to solicit feedback, and learn more about the network and what it has been working on the last 20 months since moving to full-time operations. February 2021 was the last time the meeting was held (over Zoom).

Chuck Fleeger, the network's executive director, said they are active through the Emergency Alert System (EAS) via Brazos County 9-1-1, and partnered with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A regional child abduction response team is trained, overseen and maintained by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

“We have expanded our board of directors, we had our first strategic planning retreat and we wanted to move from just being reactive to try and be more of a full-service nonprofit to the community, to local law enforcement and to the families of the missing in an effort to address this issue,” Fleeger said.

In 2021, there were 521,000 missing person reports in the National Crime Information Computer Statistics and 337,000 of those were under the age of 18, Fleeger said. Texas saw 46,000 entries last year with more than 33,000 reported missing children, Fleeger said.

Over the last 11 years, the Brazos Valley had an average of 405.6 missing person reports with an average of 315 missing children. But those numbers decreased over the last seven years, with the averages dropping to 385.4 missing person reports with 269.9 of those children.

“The single biggest demographic that are reported missing in the Brazos Valley are 13-17 years of age,” Fleeger said. “Those are accounting for 72% of entries regardless of age and over 90% of missing children, so we’re talking about an at-risk population.”

Fleeger said Blacks, who make up 13.26% of the Brazos Valley, made up 32% of missing person entries and 35% of missing children entries.

There have been 597 missing children cases over the last seven years missing 3 days or longer, Fleeger said. The sooner a person is reported missing the higher chance they have of being found; there is no waiting period, Fleeger said.

“We’re into that higher risk for trafficking, or other criminal victimization, committing criminal activity and entering into the criminal justice system, missing school,” Fleeger said regarding children missing three days or longer. “Young females run a higher risk for teen pregnancy, drug and alcohol abuse. All of those risks increase when they're vulnerable.”

On average there are around 28 missing person cases in the Brazos Valley on a given day, Fleeger said. The number is manageable and by being proactive Fleeger said he believes they can make an impact.

The network implemented an alerting program called the In Danger of Missing Child or Adult Advisory, Fleeger said. Any age person who is reported missing to law enforcement within a week, that law enforcement believes to be in danger of death or serious bodily injury, will meet the criteria for this alert, Fleeger said.

“It’s kind of that urgency of getting the word out,” he said. “We need the authorities, and if they don’t know who this person is then we need the public’s help.”

In October 2020, Fleeger said they started support cases which provide assistance to law enforcement agencies. A total of 63 support cases have been opened with 43 cases involving children and 30 involving children of color, Fleeger said.

“Of those 63 cases, we’re at about 50/50 between Brazos County entities and all the other counties, so even though there are more reports from Brazos County we get that split because there are small agencies in the outlying counties who are more likely to access the assistance that we can provide because they may not have [enough] personnel,” Fleeger said.

Over the past 20 months Fleeger said the average number of support case they've received is a little over three per month. The highest amount of support cases has been seven in two months while the lowest has been zero reports in two months, Fleeger said.

Fleeger said six of those 63 cases concluded with the missing person being found deceased.

“Again it just kind of shows the potential seriousness and importance of these types of cases,” he said.

Fleeger said Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley feels that any missing person is important and nobody knows the circumstance of their situation until they’re found. Missing person reports are posted on their social media pages such as Facebook and Twitter.

