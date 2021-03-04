Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old College Station girl

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for 3-year-old College Station girl, Adeline Paige Welch, who has been missing since Wednesday night.

College Station police are looking for Maranda Nicole Nichols, a 30-year-old woman who was last seen with Welch around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Treehouse Trail in College Station.

Nichols and Welch are believed to be in a white 2006 Toyota Highlander with a Texas license plate MWS8187 with a “Princess on Board” sticker on the back window. College Station police said their possible last known location was very early Thursday in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Missing since late last night on Treehouse Trail in College Station. Possible last known location was very early this morning in the ‼️ DFW area. pic.twitter.com/2wuS9aplAp — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 4, 2021