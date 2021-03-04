 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old College Station girl
0 comments
breaking

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old College Station girl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for 3-year-old College Station girl, Adeline Paige Welch, who has been missing since Wednesday night.

College Station police are looking for Maranda Nicole Nichols, a 30-year-old woman who was last seen with Welch around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Treehouse Trail in College Station.

Nichols and Welch are believed to be in a white 2006 Toyota Highlander with a Texas license plate MWS8187 with a “Princess on Board” sticker on the back window. College Station police said their possible last known location was very early Thursday in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Police said Nichols doesn't have full legal custody of Welch, who suffers from medical conditions that place her in danger of death or serious bodily injury. Life sustaining medical equipment and medication Welch requires were at the residence in the 1500 block of Holleman Drive in College Station.

Anyone who might be able to assist in this effort is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 764-3600.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bucking GOP trend, Alabama gov. extends mask order

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan woman faces money laundering charge
Local News

Bryan woman faces money laundering charge

 Police said one suitcase contained about $400 in $20 bills in an exterior compartment, and a second suitcase had a vacuum-sealed bag that contained clothes with large amounts of cash folded up inside the shirts. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert