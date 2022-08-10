Amazon Prime Air team hosts drone meet and greet in College Station

Bryan-College Station residents will have another chance to view an Amazon Prime Air Drone in person on Saturday, during a Welcome Break-Fest from 9 a.m. to noon at the Green at Century Square in College Station.

Paul Butler, an Amazon community affairs manager, said there will not be a live demo of the drone in action, however, the drone will be the same one viewed at the July 26 gathering in City Hall.

“This event is kind of our first really big Prime Air event we are hosting. It is similar to the event we had at City Hall where we are going to have our Prime Air team on site to provide any answers to questions that community members may have, but it is also a community celebration,” Butler said Wednesday. “We will have live music, family friendly activities and cornhole and lawn games; and there will be caricature artists to do portraits of families.”

Butler said there also will be a performance by a local singer and plenty of local food vendors.

“This is 100% free for the community, everyone is invited. Similar to last time we will have a static display of the drone," Butler said, "and if community members are interested in signing up for the service, we will have tablets there for them to input their information, and we will have folks on hand answer any questions people may be curious about.”

The Green at Century Square is located at 175 Century Square Drive in College Station.