Amazon has made hundreds of drone deliveries in both Texas and California since their operations began December of last year, according to Simone Griffin, an Amazon spokesperson.

Five of those deliveries were made to Jon Bishop of the Bird Pond Estates neighborhood in College Station. Around 9 a.m. Monday, he ordered an $8 box of Airheads Candy – a prime choice to be delivered by air – and within 30 minutes, the Amazon packed box was dropped on his driveway via drone.

“I have been happy with it,” he told The Eagle on Monday outside his home following the demonstration order. “It is kind of a fun toy and it has been fun to try it out. You feel like you’re helping them [Amazon] to determine if this is viable to extend out. I am rooting for it to work.”

College Station was chosen last year along with Lockeford, California, to house the first ever Amazon Prime Air Drone facility. According to a CNBC report in May, Amazon made its 100th delivery overall between the two locations. However, the expansion is ongoing and more deliveries are being made as more customers are joining, according to Amazon.

“Prime Air delivers to customers in College Station and started delivering in December 2022,” Griffin said in a statement via email. “So far, we’ve delivered hundreds of packages to customers in the area, and we’re working to expand deliveries to more customers over time.”

The drone facility is located at 400 Technology Parkway and residents who live within a four mile radius are eligible for the service, after having met specific criteria for use of the service. Bishop said he was contacted in October last year via mail asking if he wanted to be a part of the program and use the drone delivery option. After he and his wife notified Amazon they were interested, an Amazon Prime Air associate visited their home to find the best spot for the drone to deliver their items.

In November he received his personalized QR-code delivery marker, which he has to put outside at the marked location for delivery each time he makes an order to be delivered via drone. However, he said the service wasn’t available until July of this year and he was able to place his first order.

“I gave up on it the very first order, because it seemed like it wasn’t going to come. I had been waiting for it outside at the drop point and I thought, ‘I don’t think it’s coming today,’” he recalled. “I had gone back and looked and saw that the products that were previously available via drone weren’t showing they were available anymore. So I thought maybe they had decided they weren’t doing it today and they hadn’t notified me yet. But then I was just in the kitchen and I thought I heard something, and I looked out the window and said: ‘Oh there it is!’”

Once the drone was in sight from the sky above Bishop’s home, to the time it took to drop the package onto the delivery marker, was less than a minute. The drone sounded like a large lawn-mower, Bishop said.

“It is kind of loud,” he said. “Our friends are moving in [a nearby] house and I placed an order [the other day], and my friend was outside and she laughed and said: ‘I thought I was under attack!’”

Since the arrival of the drones, residents have raised concerns prior regarding noise levels, privacy concerns and safety. Bishop said he didn’t share those same concerns and was excited to use the service.

“I didn’t have any concerns; not that I assumed it was going to work perfectly, but I didn’t think it was going to come crashing into my car,” he said. “I wasn’t too worried about privacy. It is all pretty open out here.”

Of the five orders he placed since July, Bishop said his package was delivered under 30 minutes three out of the five times, and the longest time was about 55 minutes. Amazon also provides the customer with updates on the shipping, or in this case, the flying.

“The first couple of times we ordered, it wasn’t reliable,” Bishop recalled. “It would say it would be there at a certain time and we were wondering if it was coming or not, and then it would show up out of the blue, but still within that hour. None of them have taken an hour yet.”

The drone itself weighs about 100 pounds and is only able to deliver a package that is up to five pounds, packaging included. Upon opening the Amazon app, Bishop said he looks at the categories eligible via drone, which includes: health and household, personal care, grocery, pet supplies, home improvement, office products and picks an item to order.

“We [previously] ordered a measuring cup and [at the time] we thought: ‘Oh, we need that,’” he said. “You try and think about what you need in less than an hour that you wouldn’t have to go to the store for.”

As an incentive for customers, Bishop said he received a $50 gift card to try out the process and was once delivered free batteries to his home via drone. Another factor to using the drone service is it is limited on when it can operate. At the moment, Bishop found the drones seem to be only operable in the early morning before noon, due to the rising temperatures and other factors that can affect the drone delivery, after checking the website via amazon.com/collegestation.

“I thought it was interesting they chose us [Texas] to do a pilot program,” he said. “And I wonder if they [Amazon] are regretting it because of the heat and they are thinking: ‘Oh, we picked a place that is too hot to deliver for five or sixth months out of the year.’”

Griffin said they operate drone delivery “under conditions approved by the FAA and consistent with our system design, including delivering during specific wind and weather conditions.”

“We pause our operations when conditions go beyond our operating limits,” she said in a statement. “We currently deliver Thursday to Monday during the day in College Station. If a customer is eligible for drone delivery and we can deliver their order by drone, we’ll let them know during checkout.”

The drone service didn’t cost extra either, Bishop said. He is at the point where it seems to be reliable enough where with a bit of planning, he could order something he needed within the hour and it would arrive on time. Once the drone drops the package on the pad, it is sometimes blown away by the propellers about 10 feet, according to Bishop’s encounters.

As far as the future of this technology, Bishop said he is unsure of what the potential “downstream consequences” could be, but is more focused on the positives it could lead to.