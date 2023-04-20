Echosmith, a multi-platinum-selling alternative pop trio, is overflowing with excitement for its Bryan-College Station debut this Saturday at Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers.

Having never traveled to the Brazos Valley, the band of siblings — front woman Sydney Sierota, bass player Noah Sierota and drummer Graham Sierota — have an exciting concert filled with their effortlessly catchy music in store.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with special guest Montclair set to open the show at 7. To purchase tickets, go to brookshirebrothers.com/college-station/stage12events.

“When you go somewhere for the first time, it’s really fun to experience what the crowd feels like because every city is different,” Sydney told The Eagle. “We’ve always loved Texan crowds, so we’re really just excited to get to kind of bring who Echosmith is to this town but also to the people who come.”

Performing in intimate venues is special for Sydney, who said she and the band enjoy making connections with the crowd.

“It’s so fun to see everybody individually, and I think that’s going to be kind of one of the best parts about playing this sort of venue, especially coming there for the first time,” Sydney said. “It’ll be very up close and personal, and that’s how we like to make our show feel no matter where we’re playing.”

Those attending Saturday’s concert can expect to see a little bit of everything, she said, and hinted that an unreleased, never-before-heard single might be performed. Friday is also Sydney’s birthday, so she said it will be fun to celebrate her birthday weekend alongside a live crowd.

With a number of upbeat drum moments included in the show, Sydney said her favorite part is an acoustic or “story” moment where they get to connect with the audience.

“I think it’s really cool to have both parts of the show,” she said. “We’re having so much fun and jumping and dancing but then we’re also kind of just sit together and be human together, kind of just having conversations with the crowd, too.”

With three new singles and a new album being released in 2023, Echosmith is entering a “new era” of production. Their newest singles, “Hindsight,” “Gelato” and “Hang Around” encapsulate the band’s evolution and return to their roots as they embrace their true indie spirit and head into an alt-pop direction that best represents the original musical heart of the band.

One of the biggest elements to their new music, Sydney said, is that Noah is producing and co-producing alongside a group of collaborators that includes their oldest brother, Jamie, who was originally in the band.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done this, so that in itself is a huge change but in the most empowering way,” she said. “To be able to produce our own music is so exciting, and it’s so fun.”

While writing honest lyrics that tell stories is not a new concept for Echosmith, Sydney said their new music does so on a deeper new level. Simultaneously, this new era of music has been the most vulnerable Echosmith has allowed themselves to be.

“There are songs that I am very nervous to share because it’s so honest,” something Sydney said musicians should always be doing with their music — growing with it and pushing their limits. “I think people will really get to know us better as people through our new album and all of these new songs that we’re putting out.”

This shift to having full creative control, which occurred around the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit, has garnered a new approach to writing that has challenged and encouraged the band to enter into those heart-to-heart conversations only siblings can have.

“Living through a pandemic I think changed all of us in some sort of way, and for us it gave us the space and the opportunity to readdress everything that we do and rethink everything that we do and how we do it and why we do it,” Sydney said. “It gave us that space to sit back and talk about why we are Echosmith.”

By answering these hard questions, she said Echosmith’s perception of the band expanded from the convenience of being a family to it being a unified choice for them to continue making music together.

“We got to really redefine all of that for ourselves and, of course, now we get to share that with our fans, which is really special,” Sydney said.

Being more hands-on than ever makes it a more time-consuming process, she said, but the fact that they have the “why” answered makes it all more enjoyable, from designing their own photoshoots to brainstorming ideas for music videos and hiring a music video director they found on Instagram.

“It’s been a whole process to get here, but I’m really grateful for those dark times of questioning everything because that is what made us stronger and being able to come back with so much more true inspiration and drive for what we’re doing,” Sydney said.

Last year — nearly 10 years following the band’s release of their triple-platinum hit “Cool Kids” — Echosmith released a reimagined version, “Cool Kids (our version),” that includes a more alternative feel to reflect how the band would record the song if it was written today. The timing proved to be serendipitous as the band reaches new heights of creative freedom.

"Echosmith's stardom skyrocketed as they came of age together as both a family and a band with a mission to spread love, positivity, and self-acceptance," Echosmith’s website said. "They cemented themselves as an inescapable presence in music and pop culture with their triple-platinum hit 'Cool Kids' and their double-platinum single 'Bright' as their full-length debut, 'Talking Dreams,' went gold."

A decade later, the prolonged popularity of “Cool Kids” has further personified the song’s timeless message of self-acceptance and self-love that continues to be at the forefront of Echosmith’s mission for their music today.

With more new music on the way that elaborates on these themes, Echosmith is looking forward to taking a break from the studio to spend time with their Brazos Valley fans on Saturday.

“It’s really fun to play shows while we’re recording an album because you get to take a little break from the studio and go hang out with people again and play music with real listeners,” Sydney said. “This is our one show in April that we’re taking time away from the studio to go do.”