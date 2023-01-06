Allen Academy to become AP Capstone school

Bryan’s Allen Academy will join approximately 2,500 schools worldwide to offer students the opportunity to participate in the Advanced Placement Capstone Diploma program beginning in the fall of 2023, according to a press release from Allen Academy.

This innovative program consists of two courses [AP Seminar and AP Research] that are focused on preparing students for collegiate and career success.

In December 2022, Allen Academy applied for the program through College Board and was approved based on a number of factors — from how many AP courses were already being offered, school enrollment and Title I status to the number of class sections and their participating grade levels, according to Jennifer Wood, Allen Academy’s director of middle school and upper school.

Beginning in the fall of 2023, juniors at Allen Academy will be able to enroll in the AP Seminar course, which allows them to dive into and evaluate real-world topics of their choosing, the press release said.

In the fall of 2024, Allen Academy will launch the AP Research course for those then-seniors. This course allows students to choose a personal topic and challenges them to design and execute a collegiate-level research project around it.

To earn the AP Capstone Diploma, a student must score a 3 or higher in both courses, as well as a 3 or higher on four additional AP courses of their choosing, the press release said. An AP Seminar and AP Research certificate will be awarded to students who receive a score of 3 or higher in the program’s courses but not on four additional AP exams.

“Both AP Capstone courses are project based, and students are required to deliver written arguments, collaborate in teams, and deliver professional multimedia presentations as part of their AP exams,” the press release said. “In partnership with the higher education community, College Board developed AP Capstone so students can practice and master skills that serve them well in college and career.”

Even before students enroll in these courses, Wood said Allen Academy has taken steps to prepare them for this specific style of learning.

“They will learn research techniques in their other classes — science, through labs, history and English through research development, learning how to cite sources, learning what’s reliable and unreliable, learning about bias in articles — they learn all of that through their freshmen and sophomore courses,” Wood said.

Wood said she is excited for Allen Academy to enhance these lessons through the implementation of this well-developed, advanced placement program.

“We’re going to have kids coming out of Allen that are even more engaged in real-world learning and how to develop their own thoughts and ideas through research and presentation,” Wood said.