Overall taxable values increased for all of Brazos County’s 15 taxing entities compared to last year, according to a preliminary tax roll prepared by the Brazos County Appraisal District.

Increased real property valuations drove most of the overall increases, with the mineral increases also bringing an uptick, according to Brazos County Chief Appraiser Dana Horton.

With a 20% overall value increase as of May 16, Horton said mineral values, industrial values and real values all were up.

“Personal property usually stays fairly stagnant,” she told The Eagle on Wednesday. “But you would think with the amount of businesses that are coming in and purchasing new equipment and things of that nature [they would go up], but then you also have those businesses that are closing.”

Horton said her final, certified values — which will be finalized in late July — will likely be about 3 percent less than the numbers recently released, to account for the taxpayers’ revised values after protest.

“We usually lose 2.5% to 4% during protest, 3% is a good average,” she said. “If we lost 3% of the total value, then it would be a 17% increase year over year.”

The 2023 preliminary results showed:

Brazos County

Total Real and Personal Property, $38,626,475,818; Mineral Property, $987,758,949; Net Taxable Value (which factors in productivity losses, homestead caps and other exemptions), $30,952,259,746. Last year’s Total Net Value was $25,202,607,443.

ESD #1 (Emergency Services District): Total Real and Personal Property; $3,423,467,622; Mineral Property, $10,637,839; Net Taxable Value, $2,604,567,974. Last year’s Total Net Value was $2,187,448,059.

ESD #2: Total Real and Personal Property; $1,346,487,019; Mineral Property, $342,151,711; Net Taxable Value, $1,175,732,098. Last year’s Total Net Value was $977,163,186.

ESD #3: Total Real and Personal Property; $2,151,737,189; Mineral Property, $205,609,369; Net Taxable Value, $1,700,877,627. Last year’s Total Net Value was $1,421,612,132.

ESD #4: Total Real and Personal Property; $1,476,152,164; Mineral Property, $368,453,800; Net Taxable Value, $1,480,779,721. Last year’s Total Net Value was $1,273,280,095.

MUD #1 (Municipal Utility District): Total Real and Personal Property; $141,460,323; Mineral Property, $41,443; Net Taxable Value, $134,869,480. Last year’s Total Net Value was $64,338,450.

MUD #2: Total Real and Personal Property; $27,144,158; Mineral Property, $0; Net Taxable Value, $21,352,331. Last year’s Total Net Value was $16,731,809.

City of Bryan

Total Real and Personal Property, $12,015,675,069; Mineral Property, $47,832,734; Net Taxable Value, $9,720,523,876. Last year’s Total Net Value was $7,860,221,682.

Bryan ISD M&O (Maintenance and Operations): Total Real and Personal Property, $17,779,905,827; Mineral Property, $974,502,705; Net Taxable Value (freeze adjusted), $12,599,509,669. Last year’s Total Net Value (freeze adjusted) for M&O was $10,252,957,403.

Bryan ISD I&S (Interest and Sinking): Net Taxable Value (freeze adjusted), $12,760,917,442. Last year’s Total Net Value (freeze adjusted) for I&S was $10,412,543,216.

City of College Station

Total Real and Personal Property; $18,161,385,903; Mineral Property, $10,130,084; Net Taxable Value, $14,680,020,195. Last year’s Total Net Value was $11,964,153,544.

College Station ISD: Total Real and Personal Property, $20,094,057,800; Mineral Property, $11,179,792; Net Taxable Value, $15,972,884,542. Last year’s Total Net Value was $12,975,306,902.

Others

City of Kurten: Total Real and Personal Property; $70,952,396; Mineral Property, $2,943,204; Net Taxable Value, $45,609,670. Last year’s Total Net Value was $38,982,287.

City of Navasota: Total Real and Personal Property; $781,895 Mineral Property, $0; Net Taxable Value, $279,900. Last year’s Total Net Value was $214,179.

Navasota ISD: Total Real and Personal Property, $743,622,056; Mineral Property, $3,707,317; Net Taxable Value, $359,872,325. Last year’s Total Net Value was $322,898,493.

Rock Prairie Management District #2: Total Real and Personal Property; $143,744,710; Mineral Property, $0; Net Taxable Value, $136,794,846. Last year’s Total Net Value was $73,294,914.

For more information, visit brazoscad.org or call 774-4100. Residents can visit their office at 4051 Pendleton Drive in Bryan, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.