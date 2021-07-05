Yard maintenance, herbicides help fight prickly sandburs

Whether you call them stickers or sandburs, a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert can help you win the war against these prickly little pain dispensers.

Sandburs, also known as grassbur or sandspur, are an annual and/or perennial grass. The sharp, spiny burs are a seed pod that can latch on to passersby for distribution to other locations.

“Weed control is ultimately up to the end-user, but sandburs are one of those weeds that can be a painful reminder that our yards may need some attention,” said Chrissie Segars, AgriLife Extension statewide turfgrass specialist, Dallas. “If you’ve ever been stuck by them or removed them from a child or pet, then you likely want some advice on how to get rid of them.”

Segars said Texas’ wide range of climates makes any specific directions to address sandburs difficult. In some parts of the state sandburs are a summer annual that dies back and returns from seed, while in warmer regions they live as perennials that can overwinter as plants. Therefore, control methods and timing differ based on where the plants are in their life cycle.