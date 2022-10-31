 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wine faults workshop Nov. 11 in College Station

  • 0

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold the Wine Faults Workshop Nov. 11 in College Station.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Horticulture and Forestry Science Building, Room 224. Onsite check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $150 per person, $250 per couple. Preregistration is required by Nov. 9 at https://tx.ag/WineFaultsWorkshop. Lunch will be provided.

“This will be a full-day workshop, which will review common wine faults, their causes, winery best practices for avoiding them and the available remediation options,” said Andreea Botezatu, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension enology specialist, Bryan-College Station.

The workshop will also include hands-on wine evaluations. She said wine producers are welcome to bring in one or two of their wines for help with fault identification.

People are also reading…

Contact Botezatu at andreea.botezatu@ag.tamu.edu for additional information or with questions.

The full-day workshop will feature the following topics and presenters:

Oxidation – Andrew Lyne, Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences graduate assistant, Bryan-College Station.

Brettanomyces – Botezatu.

Hydrogen Sulfide, H2S – Cassie Marbach, horticultural sciences doctoral student, Bryan-College Station.

Haloanisoles/Cork Taint- TCA,2,4,6-trichloroanisole /TBA, 2,4,6-tribromoanisole – Abby Keng, horticultural sciences graduate assistant, Bryan-College Station.

Volatile Acidity – Marbach.

Malolactic fermentation, ML, Plus High pH Equals Faults Galore – Botezatu.

— Susan Himes, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic Oct. 28 in Brenham

Focus on sustainability, Temple Grandin among event speakers The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold the 51st annual South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic and Trade Show on Oct. 28 in Brenham. The clinic will focus on sustainability in beef cattle production with conversations covering economics, genetics, feeding and more.  Temple Grandin, Ph.D., Colorado State... Read More →

The post South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic Oct. 28 in Brenham appeared first on AgriLife Today.

AgriLife Extension disaster response agents assist in Florida

Agency joins fellow Texas A&M University System members in Hurricane Ian relief Seven Disaster Assessment and Recovery, DAR, agents with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service have been deployed to Fort Meyers, Florida, in response to Hurricane Ian relief efforts. They join the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team, another member of the Texas A&M University... Read More →

The post AgriLife Extension disaster response agents assist in Florida appeared first on AgriLife Today.

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Texas

AgriLife Extension asks residents stay alert to prevent further spread A sighting of an invasive insect pest, the spotted lanternfly, has put Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service entomologists on alert and asking for Texans to report any further encounters. Dalton Ludwick, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension entomology specialist, Corpus Christi, said a sighting of one spotted lanternfly... Read More →

The post Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Texas appeared first on AgriLife Today.

Small acreage, big opportunity workshop set Oct. 28 in El Campo

Event for landowners managing for wildlife A Small Acreage – Big Opportunity Workshop will be held in Wharton County on Oct. 28. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event is designed for small-acreage landowners who manage for wildlife and natural resources. The workshop will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Northside Education Center,... Read More →

The post Small acreage, big opportunity workshop set Oct. 28 in El Campo appeared first on AgriLife Today.

New publication to help livestock producers manage risks

Provides overview of federal, private-sector risk management tools The Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University, AFPC, recently released a new publication to help livestock producers address a variety of risks that may affect their operations.  The new publication, “Where’s the Risk?: A Livestock Risk Management Handbook,”  was authored by Bart Fischer, Ph.D.,... Read More →

The post New publication to help livestock producers manage risks appeared first on AgriLife Today.

Watch Now: Related Video

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) concern extends beyond children

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert