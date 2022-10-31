The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold the Wine Faults Workshop Nov. 11 in College Station.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Horticulture and Forestry Science Building, Room 224. Onsite check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $150 per person, $250 per couple. Preregistration is required by Nov. 9 at https://tx.ag/WineFaultsWorkshop. Lunch will be provided.

“This will be a full-day workshop, which will review common wine faults, their causes, winery best practices for avoiding them and the available remediation options,” said Andreea Botezatu, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension enology specialist, Bryan-College Station.

The workshop will also include hands-on wine evaluations. She said wine producers are welcome to bring in one or two of their wines for help with fault identification.

Contact Botezatu at andreea.botezatu@ag.tamu.edu for additional information or with questions.

The full-day workshop will feature the following topics and presenters:

Oxidation – Andrew Lyne, Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences graduate assistant, Bryan-College Station.

Brettanomyces – Botezatu.

Hydrogen Sulfide, H2S – Cassie Marbach, horticultural sciences doctoral student, Bryan-College Station.

Haloanisoles/Cork Taint- TCA,2,4,6-trichloroanisole /TBA, 2,4,6-tribromoanisole – Abby Keng, horticultural sciences graduate assistant, Bryan-College Station.

Volatile Acidity – Marbach.

Malolactic fermentation, ML, Plus High pH Equals Faults Galore – Botezatu.

— Susan Himes, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension