WEED SPOTLIGHT: Johnsongrass is a common troublemaker in many areas
Johnsongrass

Johnsongrass is one of the most common and troublesome weeds in agriculture.

 Texas A&M AgriLife Extension photo

Johnsongrass is a warm-season perennial grass that is one of the most common and troublesome weeds in agriculture. It is commonly found on roadsides, pastures and hay fields. It stands erect and grows from 3 to 6 feet tall. Johnsongrass spreads by seeds and rhizomes (underground stems). The seedhead is a large, open panicle often with a purplish tint. Johnsongrass leaves have a large white midrib and a smooth, glossy appearance. Stems are smooth with no hairs.

Select herbicide options: Outrider (for bermudagrass pastures and hay meadows, bahiagrass can be injured); Pastora (for bermudagrass pastures, will destroy bahiagrass); Roundup (for bermudagrass pastures/hay meadows will destroy bahiagrass)

Remember: the label is the law! Always read the pesticide label before using.

Tags

