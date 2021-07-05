Webinar series deals with feral swine control

The Natural Resources Institute (NRI) and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service have released a two-part virtual webinar series in support of the Texas Feral Swine Eradication and Control Pilot Program.

“The series was created to provide assistance to producers and the public as part of the educational component of the feral swine pilot program,” said Josh Helcel, project coordinator with NRI and one of the creators of the webinar series.

“Many of the restrictions in place related to COVID-19 have now eased, but some folks may still be reluctant to attend educational workshops in person,” Helcel said. “Education on wild pig management is still very much needed across our state. We wanted to provide an online option that will also benefit program participants in our more remote project areas.”

The two-part series addresses the biology, impacts, lethal and nonlethal control strategies, as well as current laws and regulations associated with wild pigs in Texas. It is available free of charge to statewide pilot program participants and the public. Both webinars — Wild Pig Impacts and Abatement parts 1 and II — can be accessed on YouTube.