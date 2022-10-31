 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weaning strategies for preconditioning calves

  • 0

Weaning is a stressful time for calves. There are social stresses associated with removal from the dam and disrupting social hierarchy, physical stresses of transportation and the marketing system, and nutritional stresses of changing feed and water sources. There is a lot of interest in finding the best way to wean calves when we are preconditioning. Options that have been researched include: abrupt weaning—which is stressful and completely changes the environment the calf is accustomed to; nursing prevention tools – which prevent suckling but maintain contact with the dam; short term separation from the dam to acclimate calves to weaning pens, feed and water sources; and fence line weaning – placing cows and calves in adjacent pastures for seven days allowing contact but preventing suckling.

Researchers from the Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine compared these methods and found that for the two weeks before weaning calves fitted with a nose flap had reduced gains and weaning weight. During the 28-day preconditioning period calves that had fence line access to dams and calves that had short term (24-hour separation) from dam gained the most, while abrupt weaned calves and calves fitted with a nose flap pre-weaning gained the least.

People are also reading…

The reduced performance by the calves fitted with the nose flap can be explained by research that the nose flap decreased activities like grazing, walking, ruminating, and playing, while increasing sucking attempts increase and time spent near the dam. Additionally, blood cortisol levels (an indicator or stress) increase when the nose flap is present. Calves in the fence line weaning system only spent two days with the majority of time spent within 15 feet of the fence. Time spent near the fence dropped over the next 3 days. Fence line weaning was shown to reduce stress and increase grazing and feeding behaviors during the weaning process. The success of the short term separation treatment shows the benefits of familiarization of calves to supplements and facilities prior to weaning.

Preconditioning is a good way to add value to calves. Last year the Oklahoma Quality Beef Network enrolled 2,674 calves with an average premium of $14.89/cwt — an estimated increased gross revenue of $199,000 for the producers in the program. Research has shown that buyers of preconditioned calves can expect 90% reduction in first treatment sick-pulls from respiratory disease, a 60% reduction in calves treated three times, and 64% reduction in chronically morbid calves. Reductions in bovine respiratory disease can have huge impacts on performance throughout the stocker or finishing phases, resulting in higher overall performance and feed efficiency and higher quality carcasses. Reducing stress while we are weaning is a good idea to increase calf gains during preconditioning and backgrounding.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic Oct. 28 in Brenham

Focus on sustainability, Temple Grandin among event speakers The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold the 51st annual South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic and Trade Show on Oct. 28 in Brenham. The clinic will focus on sustainability in beef cattle production with conversations covering economics, genetics, feeding and more.  Temple Grandin, Ph.D., Colorado State... Read More →

The post South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic Oct. 28 in Brenham appeared first on AgriLife Today.

AgriLife Extension disaster response agents assist in Florida

Agency joins fellow Texas A&M University System members in Hurricane Ian relief Seven Disaster Assessment and Recovery, DAR, agents with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service have been deployed to Fort Meyers, Florida, in response to Hurricane Ian relief efforts. They join the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team, another member of the Texas A&M University... Read More →

The post AgriLife Extension disaster response agents assist in Florida appeared first on AgriLife Today.

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Texas

AgriLife Extension asks residents stay alert to prevent further spread A sighting of an invasive insect pest, the spotted lanternfly, has put Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service entomologists on alert and asking for Texans to report any further encounters. Dalton Ludwick, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension entomology specialist, Corpus Christi, said a sighting of one spotted lanternfly... Read More →

The post Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Texas appeared first on AgriLife Today.

New publication to help livestock producers manage risks

Provides overview of federal, private-sector risk management tools The Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University, AFPC, recently released a new publication to help livestock producers address a variety of risks that may affect their operations.  The new publication, “Where’s the Risk?: A Livestock Risk Management Handbook,”  was authored by Bart Fischer, Ph.D.,... Read More →

The post New publication to help livestock producers manage risks appeared first on AgriLife Today.

Watch Now: Related Video

Love horror films? Mexico’s Island of the Dolls could be your dream destination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert