Wait before taking action on oak trees damaged by winter storm, experts say

Every February in Texas, trees begin the process of pulling nutrients from their roots up into their branches and the finer twigs. This combination of sugar, starches and water is then used to produce buds, which — over the course of a few weeks — become leaves and supply the tree with food that can again be stored in the roots for the following winter. However, because there is a liquid component to this energy, it is susceptible to freeze damage — and once frozen, it cannot be repurposed.

It’s also worth noting that the week before the freeze, temperatures reached as high as 80 degrees across the state. Warm temperatures like that often cue trees to begin the process of budding out, and in Texas late February is as common a time as any for trees to start leafing out.

“That super freeze froze back a lot of those buds that were about to open up,” Blevins said. “Now, the trees that were preparing to bud out have to generate a whole new set of buds to leaf out, and that takes time.”

This theory would best explain the variability of the impact that Texans are seeing on their trees, since there doesn’t appear to be much of a correlation between which species of oak have been hit the hardest, or why urban trees are experiencing equal delays in leafing out.