Veterinarian calls for refocus when it comes to foot-and-mouth disease

Foot-and-mouth disease, potentially one of the most worrisome contagious cattle diseases, is a disease that primarily affects animals with cloven hooves like cattle, sheep, and goats. Its impact is huge, with the potential to cause over $130 billion in losses in the U.S. cattle markets over a 10-year span, based on some estimates.

But the person responsible for determining if an animal has FMD may not be able to tell from inspection alone, said DVM Laura Bledsoe.

In a presentation at a cattlemen’s convention in August, Bledsoe showed photos of animals infected with FMD and compared them with the mouth and hoof sores from other conditions that can mimic FMD.

“Can you tell the difference? Because I can’t,” she said. “There are many other conditions that look like FMD, but we are asked to make the determination if it is FMD or not in the field.” According to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, animals with FMD typically have a fever and blisters on the tongue and lips, in and around the mouth, on the mammary glands, and around the hooves. The agency’s information explains how these blisters, called “vesicles,” pop and turn into red areas called “erosions.” Pain and discomfort from the vesicles and erosions lead to other signs of illness such as depression, anorexia, excessive salivation, lameness, and reluctance to move or stand. Most affected animals will not die from FMD, the APHIS website notes, but the disease leaves them weakened and unable to produce meat and milk the way they did before becoming sick. Because FMD can be so difficult to distinguish, Dr. Bledsoe said the focus for preventing the disease needs to be re-examined. “Right now our disease containment and prevention is based on early detection and traceability, but because it can be hard to tell if it’s FMD, we should be looking towards the contaminants first,” she noted. FMD, not currently present in the U.S., is present in other countries that export goods to the U.S., including the United Kingdom and Uruguay. It is in these items, including feedstuffs, that FMD can be present for months.Solutions for eradicating an FMD outbreak after it is present are not easy.

“We have three options: stamping out with depopulation, stamping out with mandatory vaccination, and stamping out with emergency vaccinations,” she said. “We can prioritize a return to FMD-free status or prioritize keeping affected animals alive, but not both.”Other countries offer a cautionary tale about how difficult the disease can be to control.

The United Kingdom killed 6 million animals and cost the livestock sector $9 billion to control their outbreak in 2001. The same year, Uruguay killed 6,900 animals and issued 24 million doses of vaccine at the cost of $730 million. Uruguay continues to vaccinate today to suppress the outbreak.

Kansas lab Another point of concern is the establishment of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) in Manhattan, Kan. The lab has repeatedly not passed federal inspections and is in “the heart of cattle country,” according to Bledsoe.“This new lab has had errors and accidents that were not being acknowledged,” she said.

The concerns about the integrity of the facility were highlighted in the Kansas legislature in Senate Bill 441. The Biological Laboratory Accident Transparency Act would have required the lab to report any accidents or mistakes, instead of keeping them quiet.

“This was an effort to make sure things were not swept under the rug,” Bledsoe related.

As a veterinarian, Bledsoe said she sees the highest risk for FMD coming from contaminated import materials. As the person asked to make the call if an animal has FMD or not, she wants to see a different approach. “A contamination is not likely to come from fresh meats, although we are importing fresh meat from countries like Brazil that have FMD,” she said. “It is more likely to come from things like the imported feedstuffs on which industries like the pig industry are dependent.“We need to refocus on proactive prevention, not increased domestic red tape,” she added. “The time for input is not when an outbreak occurs, it is now.”