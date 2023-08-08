The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting a vector integrated pest management course focusing on mosquitoes on Aug. 16-17 in Dallas.

The course will be from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 and 8:30 a.m.-noon on Aug. 17 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Dallas, 17360 Coit Road.

Registration is $100 if registered before 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 and $125 afterwards or on the day of the course. Registration can be done online at https://tx.ag/VectorIPMCourse.

A lunch will be provided during the first day and a light breakfast will be provided both days. Copies of the Texas Mosquito Management Manual will be available for purchase for $25 during the event.

Mosquito biology, control main course topic

The course is designed to help provide essential information for pest control professionals who provide critical mosquito control services to the public.

Participants will learn basic mosquito biology, larval and adult identification, and how to identify and mitigate risk zones in homes and businesses. There also will be discussion on how to communicate the risks of mosquito-borne diseases and ways to control mosquito populations.

The course will also cover different insecticide application methods and hands-on demonstrations with various application equipment during the course.

Other course topics

Other topics will include the roles and tools of mosquito surveillance, conducting backyard inspections for breeding sites, general methods of mosquito control and the science of insecticides.

For more information, contact Bryant McDowell, AgriLife Extension program specialist in Dallas, at bryant.mcdowell@ag.tamu.edu.