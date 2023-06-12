Being a horse owner if often the dream of many people. But buying that first horse can be an intimidating process and unfortunately can go really wrong. There are many unscrupulous people that can easily take advantage of a first time buyer who may not know the pitfalls of horse soundness, prices and behavior. Here are some tips to help those that are out shopping for that perfect new addition.

Get it in writing. Any claims the seller is making about the horse, they should be willing to write it down. Selling it as a child appropriate horse? Have them write it down. If they are not willing to, that may set off some alarm bells.

Don’t pay in cash. What if they claim you didn’t pay for the horse? If the seller does insist on cash, then a clearly written and signed bill of sale needs to be included.

Pre-purchase exam. This is a veterinary exam which can help find soundness or other health issues. Note, the horse doesn’t have to perfect, but you do want to know ahead of time if there are conditions you are willing and able to manage. The veterinarian should also not work for the seller. Find an independent veterinarian if possible.

Blood tests. Yes, unscrupulous sellers sometimes drug horses to change behaviors. It certainly doesn’t hurt to have blood taken from the horse during the exam to detect the presence of drugs. If the seller does not want you to—walk away!

Really get to know the horse. If possible, visit the horse multiple times. Watch it during grooming, bridling and saddling. Ask to see the horse in different environments and even loading on the trailer. This will help you really understand the horse’s behavior and personality.

Ask for help. Having a more experienced owner or trainer accompany you can really help. they may be better at spotting behavior issues that you. Never be afraid to ask for advice.