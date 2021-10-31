Texas honey production dips slightly

Keck said some hobbyists and sideliners were reporting better outcomes in both honey production and hive populations this season despite the drop commercial honey producers experienced. She suspects restrictions at the height of the pandemic likely gave part-time beekeepers more opportunity to give their hives attention, whereas commercial producers may have had issues with labor.

“This was my second-best honey production year to date, despite the winter storm and late bloom,” she said. “I think a lot of the results came down to local conditions — their colony health coming out of winter and any interventions beekeepers made to help their colonies along when they needed it.”

Setting up for success next honey season

Keck said beekeepers around the state should be preparing their hives for winter.

September rains and warmer weather provided a late bloom that Keck said is helping colonies in some areas of the state stock away food stores to get them through December, January and February. But beekeepers should be monitoring colonies for any supplemental needs.

Keck said it is equally important that beekeepers monitor colonies for mites and reduce any infestations prior to overwintering.

“Bees are much like livestock in that we are responsible to provide what nature is not providing,” she said. “In parts of the state, especially the southern half, flowers may be blooming into December, but most hives are closed up at Thanksgiving and not opened back up until around Valentine’s Day. It’s not too late to help make sure you have done your part to help healthy colonies emerge next spring.”