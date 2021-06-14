Texas A&M's Beef Cattle Short Course will be in person this year

The prime rib will be in the smokers and the participants will be there to eat them at the 67th annual Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course on Aug. 2-4.

The event is hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ department of animal science at Texas A&M University.

“We are excited to invite everyone back to the Texas A&M campus to join us for this year’s event,” said Jason Cleere, conference coordinator and AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist in the department of animal science. “Not only are we going to be able to serve up our traditional Texas Aggie Prime Rib Dinner, but we’ll be offering all our live demonstrations for participants for all to see.”

Cleere said this is the largest beef education event in the U.S. and is steeped in tradition. The three days will include more than 20 sessions covering basic practices, new technologies and hot topics. There also will be six live demonstrations and a trade show featuring an estimated 140 exhibitors.