The Texas A&M McGregor Research Center will host a field day on May 18 at 773 Ag Farm Road, McGregor. The event will start at 8:30 a.m. with onsite registration and will conclude at 3 p.m.

There is no cost to attend but in order for an accurate meal count, preregistration is required by May 10 to Priscilla Dowell at 254-840-2878 or priscilla.dowell@ag.tamu.edu. Lunch will be sponsored by McGregor General Store.

The field day will include speakers from Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Texas A&M Department of Animal Science faculty and industry experts, as well as research tour stops.

McGregor Field Day topics and experts

The field day topics and speakers are as follows:

McGregor Research Center: Past, Present and Future, Ryon Walker, AgriLife Research manager of operations in the Department of Animal Science, McGregor.

Keeping up with Data Management, Colby Buck, AgriWebb director of strategic accounts, Wray, Colorado; and Walker.

Understanding Soil Health in a Sustainable Ranching World, Jeff Goodwin, director of the Texas A&M AgriLife Center for Grazinglands and Ranch Management, Bryan-College Station.

AgriLife Extension in McLennan County Update, Shane McLellan, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, McLennan County.

Administrative Updates, Andy Herring, Department of Animal Science interim department head and holder of the John K. Riggs ’41 Beef Cattle Professorship, Bryan-College Station.

Cattle and Commodity Market Update, David Anderson, AgriLife Extension economist in the Department in Agricultural Economics, Bryan-College Station.

The tour stops will feature speakers from the Department of Animal Science, all based in Bryan-College Station. The tour stops and speakers will be:

Using Brushes to Reduce Stress in Weaned Calves, Courtney Daigle, AgriLife Research specialist, animal welfare; and Aiden Juge, graduate student.

Health, Calving Performance and Fertility in Brahman/Angus Half-Blood Crosses, Herring; and David Riley, Ph.D., animal geneticist.

Cattle Feed Efficiency and Methane Emissions — What Do They Have in Common?, Gordon Carstens, animal nutrition scientist; and graduate students Keara O’Reilly and Musah Muntari.