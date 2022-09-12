Texas A&M Fruit Conference set Sept. 26-27 in New Braunfels

The annual Texas A&M Fruit Conference will be held Sept. 26-27 in New Braunfels. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event will offer both in-person and virtual attendance options.

The conference will be at the New Braunfels Civic and Convention Center, 375 S. Castell Ave. All participants must preregister at https://tx.ag/2022FruitConference. For those choosing the virtual option, the link to attend will be sent with the confirmation email.

Participants may attend all or part of the programs over the two-day event. The cost is $90 for the main conference and $55 for the introductory program workshop. Both programs are available for $125, or $135 with the optional networking reception for in-person attendees. Lunch will be provided each day.

“The Texas Fruit Conference is in its 11th year of offering basic and advanced educational seminars on perennial fruit crops,” said event organizer Monte Nesbitt, AgriLife Extension program specialist in horticulture, Bryan-College Station.

“Our Monday evening reception, the Taste of Texas Fruit networking reception, offers locally grown fresh fruit, interesting fruit desserts and savory dishes, and Texas wine,” Nesbitt said. “It has become an important part of the conference — offering networking with a rich organoleptic experience.”

Four Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units in integrated pest management for pesticide applicators are available to main conference participants.

Nesbitt said most of the formal education at the conference will be provided by AgriLife Extension specialists, but the event is also an opportunity for those who grow fruit to exchange ideas and educate each other. This year is the first year for breakout sessions where growers interested in similar crops can work together in small groups to identify needs and highlight fruit growing successes.

The schedule and topics for the programs are as follows:

Sept. 26

Introduction to Fruit Growing Workshop, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Site and resource evaluation for new fruit orchards: Jim Kamas, AgriLife Extension fruit specialist, Fredericksburg.

Fruit orchard establishment: Larry Stein, AgriLife Extension horticulturist, Uvalde.

Budgeting time resources — What it takes to start and manage an orchard: Jacy Lewis, AgriLife Extension Viticulture and Fruit Lab program coordinator/manager, Fredericksburg.

Disease and insect threats to successful fruit production: Brianna Crowley, AgriLife Extension viticulture specialist, Fredericksburg.

Developing an orchard integrated pest management philosophy: Nesbitt.

Deciding what to grow — Major production and marketing considerations: Tim Hartmann, AgriLife Extension horticulturist, Bryan-College Station.

Sept. 26

Main conference, 1-4:30 p.m., followed by an optional social/reception.

Comparative analysis of winter chill models in Texas: Hartmann.

Pruning — Science vs. fiction: Kamas.

Success and failure with deer prevention: Nesbitt.

Southern sensation seedless and other table grapes: Stein.

Growing raspberries in Texas: Lewis.

Blackberry performance on the Gulf Coast: Stephen Janak, AgriLife Extension horticulture program specialist, Hallettsville.

Sept. 27

Main conference, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The morning session is only available to in-person attendees. It will consist of breakout session rotation options, including:

Tree fruit commercial, subtropical, home/hobby orchards.

Small fruit commercial, subtropical, grafting.

Subtropical, grafting, alternative-protected-container culture.

Afternoon topics and speakers will be:

Emergence of Xylella in Texas fruit crops: Dave Appel, professor emeritus in the Department of Plant Pathology and Microbiology at Texas A&M’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Bryan-College Station.

Fruit crop advances through gene editing: Amit Dhingra, head of the Department of Horticultural Sciences in Texas A&M’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Bryan-College Station.

Practical environmental impact quotient in fruit integrated pest management: Lewis.

Trap crops for stinkbug management: Janak.

Battling borers — prevention and control: Hartmann.