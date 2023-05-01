A combination of above-normal temperatures, low humidity, dry fuel and strong winds will create the potential for extreme fire conditions across large portions of the state.

On Monday, conditions capable of producing large fires were expected across the High Plains, including Canadian, Childress, Amarillo and Lubbock.

“We have critically dry fuels, complex terrain and higher temperatures in the forecast for that area,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service fire chief. “These are prime fire conditions, and we’ve staged personnel and equipment in the area to facilitate an immediate response to requests for assistance.”

The conditions could lead to a dangerous fire weather phenomena known as a Southern Plains Wildfire Outbreak, or SPWO. Wildfires that ignite during SPWO events exhibit extreme fire behavior and rapid growth and are difficult to control.

Since 2005, SPWO fires have accounted for 3% of reported wildfires, but nearly half of the acres burned. Last year, a complex of fires that ignited under SPWO conditions burned more than 54,000 acres in Eastland County.

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management, TDEM, to mobilize wildfire resources to support local officials in preparation for wildfire potential in the Panhandle, Southern Plains, Permian Basin and West Texas.

Texas A&M Forest Service staged three Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike teams comprised of approximately 50 firefighters and 15 fire engines, seven single engine air tankers, two air attack platforms and heavy equipment such as bulldozers.

On Friday, Governor Abbott called for an additional TIFMAS strike team of approximately 15 firefighters and five fire engines to support wildfire response.

In addition to staging resources in impacted areas, Texas A&M Forest Service is coordinating with TDEM and the National Weather Service to monitor conditions and working with local officials to prepare resources.

People in the affected areas should be aware of the conditions and watch local media for updates as conditions evolve. Contact local authorities if smoke is spotted, and avoid any activity that could create a spark. A quick response can save lives and property.

Evacuations are common with SPWO events. Have an evacuation plan in place and be ready to leave with short notice.

For current fire conditions, visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/CurrentSituation/.