From agricultural conversion and invasive species to rapid urban development, America’s native grasslands face no shortage of challenges.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, in partnership with the Texas Native Seeds Program, is working to address those challenges through a 100% online, self-led Native Seeding Certification course.

A 2021 report by the U.S. Geological Survey estimates a 90% reduction in native grasslands found throughout the southeastern U.S., with some imperiled grassland types approaching close to a 100% loss.

The drastic reduction of these diverse ecosystems has resulted in a steep decline of native fauna, including birds. In 2022, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and North American Bird Conservation Initiative reported that U.S. grassland birds are among the fastest declining avian species, with a 34% reduction seen since 1970.

Native seeding certification course

The native seeding course is designed to empower landowners and natural resource professionals with vital skills and information needed to undertake native grass restoration projects.

Participants can register at https://tx.ag/NativeSeed. The fee is $100, and participants have a full year to complete the course and take a final exam to earn the certification.

The course curriculum covers all aspects of native grass restoration—from soil health and seed selection based on ecoregion to seedbed preparation, equipment acquisition and grass management. Further, the course provides insight into how the reintroduction of native grasses can aid landowners in achieving their land management goals.

Megan Clayton, AgriLife Extension rangeland specialist and professor in the Texas A&M Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, Uvalde, and

Anthony Falk, the Dan L. Duncan Endowed Director of Texas Native Seeds, are co-instructors for the course.

Supporting diverse land management goals and professional development

“From the perspective of livestock producers, grazing native plants increases the likelihood of green, nutritious forage availability throughout the majority of the year,” Clayton said. “It’s also beneficial for producers who want to manage for livestock and wildlife, as introduced forage monocultures are not conducive for most wildlife.”

These native plant communities typically require fewer inputs, such as fertilizer, herbicides and irrigation, as compared to introduced grass pastures, she said. This translates to economic savings in addition to ecological benefits.

Studies also show that the restoration of native grasses and associated species can lead to accelerated carbon storage on agriculturally degraded lands, stabilize soil and offer greater drought resistance.

In addition to private landowners, the course allows agencies and resource professionals the opportunity to augment the services they provide.

“Many agencies and private companies contribute to managing land in Texas either by directly assisting landowners or through the management of state-owned properties and roadsides,” Clayton said. “This course gives a detailed overview on native planting considerations and provides new and seasoned personnel alike with the latest and greatest information.”

Chancey Lewis of Cameron, a wildlife biologist and owner of Native Texas Wildlife Service LLC, earned the Native Seeding Certificate in 2022 and said he continues to utilize the course resources provided.

“This course is not only extremely helpful for folks like me, but it is also a great resource for landowners who want to learn about native grasses and what they can expect throughout the restoration process,” Lewis said.

About the Texas Native Seeds Program

Housed within the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, the Texas Native Seeds Program is a non-profit research and development program that works to support native plant restoration across Texas.

To best serve Texas’ drastically different ecoregions, the program is divided into six collaborative regional projects focused on developing commercially available, locally adapted native seed sources, while also conducting applied restoration research and educational outreach.

Participants may enroll in the course throughout the year. For more information, contact Clayton at megan.clayton@ag.tamu.edu.