Temple Grandin to speak at annual Sandhills Beef Cattle Conference

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s annual Sandhills Beef Cattle Conference will be held July 7 in Monahans at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, and the Ward County Arena, 3203 S. Stockton Ave. World-renowned educator and animal behavior expert Temple Grandin will be the featured speaker.

The cost is $40 with advance registration or $50 at the door. The all-day event will start with breakfast at 7:30 a.m., and programming beginning at 8:30 a.m. Both lunch and breakfast are included in the cost, and an authentic chuckwagon will be on hand preparing the meals. The steak and potatoes lunch will feature Akaushi beef from a local provider.

The event will feature real-world cattle demonstrations as well as educational talks and discussions.

“I am ecstatic about the group of speakers we have lined up for this event, and we’re tremendously excited to bring someone as influential and well-known as Dr. Grandin to far West Texas,” said Dena Floyd, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Winkler and Loving counties.

“Our goal is to bring relevant agricultural programming to our far West Texas agricultural producers. With the speakers we have lined up for this event, we expect to have many attendees, including from outside of West Texas.”