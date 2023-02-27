Several factors can determine when spring calving herds start calving, with a wide range of calving dates considered spring calving.

John Bolinger is a veterinarian based at Tipton, Missouri. He says he sees a lot of variety, with most spring calving producers aiming to start from January through March in his area.

“Our spring calving, there’s a lot of different timing on when they start,” he says.

Bolinger says producers weigh the cold weather or earlier calving dates and the muddier conditions of later spring calving, as well as the labor and feed situation on their farm.

“It’s kind of personal preference,” he says.

The fall calving season is a different story.

“Our fall calving seasons are a lot more uniform,” he says.

Aaron Berger, University of Nebraska beef Extension educator, says there is a broad range of time that people consider spring calving.

“I think spring calving, we could talk about anything from January through June,” he says.

A lot can go into the decision of when to calve, he says.

“There’s a lot of different factors that drive when people calve,” Berger says.

He says this can include feed availability, labor, whether a cattle producer also farms, what time of year they want to sell calves, and the types of forage available and when it begins to green up and grow in the spring.

Berger, who is based at Kimball in western Nebraska, recommends producers regularly evaluate their calving timetable.

“Why do I want to calve when I do, and what are the economic factors that drive it?” he says.

He also says economic factors and conditions can change over time.

Terry Engelken, an Iowa State University veterinarian, says the timing of spring calving is also tied to what type of operation it is, with seedstock producers preferring an earlier start.

“Up here, the purebred clients like to calve earlier in the year when the ground’s frozen,” he says. “They like to have calves looking a little bigger for sales. A lot of our commercial guys, they start early- to mid-March. They like to have the weather a little warmer.”

Engelken says a lot of producers weigh the less muddy, more cold early conditions versus the muddier but warmer weather later on.

For those who start calving in March, by the time that calving window ends, fresh green grass helps meet cows’ nutritional needs.

“Usually by the time the calving season’s over we’ve got grass growing to help cows recondition,” Engelken says.

A.J. Tarpoff, a Kansas State University veterinarian, says producers plan their calving season dates.

“It’s good to always go back to the basics,” he says. “We determine when our calving is depending on when we turn our bulls out or when we do our AI.”

He says factors on each farm help determine that, such as available feed and how they can best meet cows’ nutritional needs at different reproductive stages. Labor is also a key consideration, as certain times of the year are more busy on diversified farms.

“When does the grass green up, and what are our grazing groups?” Tarpoff says.

He says producers think about whether they want to do winter feeding while cows are pregnant, or while they are lactating. He adds that there can be stresses with any timing of calving, such as the weather when calving but also factors like heat stress during breeding time.

Ultimately, Tarpoff says after the basic nutrition and weather decisions the timing of calving often comes down to when producers want or need to sell calves.

“It comes down to economics,” he says. “When do we need to sell calves. Sometimes it’s the banker who almost decides when we’re going to calve.”