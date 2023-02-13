Speakers for the annual Capital Farm Credit Hemphill County Texas A&M AgriLife Beef Conference have been announced by Andy Holloway, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agent for Hemphill County.

This conference, themed “It’s All About the Numbers,” is set for April 25-26 in the Jones Pavilion, 1101 N. Sixth St., Canadian. Registration opens Jan. 15.

The cost is $150 per person, and spouse tickets can be purchased for $125 if attending together. Participants can register online at www.hemphillcotxbeef.com, by calling 806-323-9114 or stopping by the AgriLife Extension office at 10965 Exhibition Center Road, Canadian. Credit and debit cards are accepted with a 3% added fee for the processing charges.

“Our focus this year will be to provide beef cattle producers, based on the numbers information, education and technology to navigate through the continuing drought, beef cattle markets and opportunities in the beef cattle industry,” Holloway said.

Keynote, conference speakers

The Hemphill County Ag Committee will bring in Willie Robertson from the television show Duck Dynasty as the keynote speaker on April 25.

Businessman, outdoorsman, hunter, speaker and author, Robertson is best known as the CEO of Duck Commander on A&E’s Duck Dynasty. Duck Commander is the brand of their duck call, as well as apparel, hunting gear, wine, foods, spices and more.

Robertson has expanded the family company from a living room operation to a multi-million-dollar enterprise and into a premiere destination for all things outdoors, including Buck Commander, Fin Commander, Strut Commander and Duck Commander Family Foods.

Holloway said the speaker list includes Troy Applehans of Cattle Fax; Dan Basse of Ag Resources; Lee Leachman of Leachman Cattle Company; Josh Worthington of Worthington Angus; Tom Brink of the Red Angus Association; Trevor Caviness of Caviness Beef; Ty Lawrence, Ph.D., of West Texas A&M University; Dan Hale, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension associate director for agriculture and natural resources, Bryan-College Station; and Adam Isaacs and Jason Abraham, local Hemphill ranchers.

Holloway said the conference will offer 12 sessions on everything from cattle markets to weather conditions to the future of the cattle business, as well as 85 trade show vendors and three beef meals.

For more information, contact Holloway at 806-323-9114 or andy.holloway@ag.tamu.edu, or Christa Perry at christa.perry@ag.tamu.edu.