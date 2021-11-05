South and Central Texas cool-season crops look promising; prices will be higher

Anciso said a pleasant surprise in this year’s crop prognosis for South Texas was that there will actually be some citrus production.

“Things looked really bad after the freeze, and it appeared as though there would be no citrus production whatsoever this year,” he said. “And while many younger and older fruit trees died during the freeze, a number of healthier citrus trees that were from 5-20 years old survived and are producing again.”

He said the citrus industry in South Texas estimates that production might be 20% to 30% of that in a normal year.

“The estimate may be a little high,” Anciso said, “but the fact there will be any citrus production at all is remarkable. It looks like there will be grapefruit and oranges coming out of the Lower Rio Grande Valley again. However, we will have zero lemon and lime production, as these particular citrus trees were all killed by the freeze.”

Brace for higher prices

Anciso did warn, however, that although fresh cool-season vegetables and fruits from South Texas will be available, their cost at the grocery store will be higher due to the higher costs of production and other factors.