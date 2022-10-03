So, you invested in a new bull … now what?

Yes, buying bulls should be considered an investment. In reality it will take several calves from your new bull’s first calf crop to pay for him. Just like a new car, boat or golf clubs, the care you give to your new bull investment will contribute to his longevity in your herd. Your care also can directly contribute to your new bull’s success or lack thereof.

When you get your new bull home often you are excited to drive into the pasture, open the trailer gate, let him hop out and be off to meet his new girlfriends. Well, it’s best to temper that excitement and proceed with a plan.

Your first step should be to prepare before your bull’s arrival. It’s best to have a a pen ready with shade, fresh hay and clean water. If possible, there should be other cattle within view for your new bull. From a biosecurity standpoint, it’s best to not mix your bull with other cattle until you know his full vaccination history.

Prior to turning your bull out with cows, you need to know if your bull has passed a breeding soundness exam. A responsible seller should provide the results of a breeding soundness exam. If not, this needs to be done by an accredited veterinarian. Turning a bull out and later finding out that he was infertile can be a large financial set back. You should also ask the seller about their vaccination program. When was your bull vaccinated and wormed? What products were used?

Before turning out sending your bull out to pasture, make sure your he has permanent identification like a brand or tattoo in addition to ear tags. Inevitably, a bull may visit your neighbor’s cows and having a visible permanent tag or brand will help to get him identified and returned home.

Now, it’s finally time to turn your investment (bull) out with cows! Keep in mind that mixing mature bulls with young bulls can lead to injury or dominance from older bulls. It’s best to try to run bulls of similar age together. The number of cows you run your bull with (bull to cow ratio) should be determined by your bull’s age. A 12–15 month old bull can service less than 20 cows. A mature bull can service more than 20 cows.

Speaking of yearling bulls, it’s important to remember they are like teenagers … still growing. This means a yearling bull must meet growth nutrition needs and he is expending energy to breed and follow cows. This means they will typically lose weight at a more rapid rate than a mature bull. Additionally, bulls that have been overly conditioned will “melt.” Often, it’s not possible to feed these yearling bulls while with cows. One solution is to rotate them out after 45 days with another bull.

Remember, like any investment, your care will directly contribute to its longevity and success. If you take the steps to vaccinate, integrate and provide proper nutrition for your bulls, they can be a successful investment!