The sixth annual Ranch Horse Program will kick off the Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course, BCSC, activities on Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Thomas G. Hildebrand, DVM ’56 Equine Complex, 3240 F and B Road, College Station.

The Beef Cattle Short Course will run Aug. 7-9 on the Texas A&M University campus and is considered the largest beef cattle educational event in the world. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Ranch Horse Program is the first educational event in the lineup of more than 20 courses covering basic practices and new technologies in the beef industry.

The horse program is free to all BCSC participants or is available for $60 at the door for nonparticipants. To register for the Ranch Horse Program, go to https://tx.ag/RanchHorseReg.

“We are excited to be able to offer this program once again as horses play an important role in many of the operations that will be represented here at the Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course,” said Jennifer Zoller, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension horse specialist in the Texas A&M Department of Animal Science, Bryan-College Station.

“The BCSC Ranch Horse Program is designed to meet the needs of the working horse segment of the equine industry. We invite horse owners and riders of all experience levels and interests to attend.”

Ranch Horse Program topics and speakers

The morning program will include presentations on:

Nutrition considerations for the ranch horse, Zoller.

Health management, Chelsie Huseman, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension horse specialist, Department of Animal Science, Bryan-College Station.

Saddle fitting, Steve Martin, owner of South Texas Tack in Brenham. Learn about saddle fit, along with proper selection and use.

RA Brown Ranch Remuda, Kelli Brown of the RA Brown Ranch, will discuss the history, present management and future direction of their horse herd.

Participants will spend the afternoon in the arena at a “Horsemanship for Stockmanship” clinic with Curt Pate. For more than a decade, Pate has been conducting demonstrations and clinics on stockmanship, colt starting, horsemanship and safety.

“Curt is a nationally and internationally sought-after clinician,” Zoller said. “We are excited for him to share his practical approach to horsemanship and how it relates to good stockmanship with our program participants.”

More information on Pate can be found at https://curtpatestockmanship.com.