Protect your livestock with a detailed emergency response plan

“It also protects farm workers and machinery from being injured or damaged when mowing pastures that have grown over and hidden these objects,” he said.

Joe Paschal, AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist, Corpus Christi, said as soon as it is safe, livestock owners should check on the condition of their animals,

“It is best to move them out of flooded areas and into dry or covered areas if possible, then check them for injury and render any necessary first aid as able until a veterinarian can be found,” Paschal said. “If an animal has an injury, clean the wound and dress it with a topical antibiotic, and cover it with a bandage or gauze if available. Then contact your vet and provide a full description of the injury, so your vet can prioritize the treatment of your animal.”

Paschal said animals that have not been able to eat for one or more days should be given a little feed over the first few days, then gradually increase the ration over a week’s time.