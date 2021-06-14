Protect cattle against flies and ticks this season

As most cattle producers know from year-to-year, the fly and tick season is highly variable. Some may have pinned their hope in a hard winter to reduce these external parasites, but in reality, it may not influence the overall intensity or longevity of the season. Regardless of the perception of how bad the fly or tick populations could be, it is important to plan on control practices that are economical and allow the cattle to be efficient in their energy expenditures.

Cattle are impacted by blood-feeding external parasites whether they are ticks or flies. Anytime one of these pests becomes excessive, it causes stress to the animals. Stress can be a result from the blood-feeding activity or the animal’s reaction to these parasites when on the animals. Essentially, when cattle are infested with flies or ticks, they become less efficient in converting nutrients into weight gain or milk production for the calves. This means they are using energy in different areas to combat the stress from fly and tick feeding. Another issue associated with some fly and tick species is the role they play in pathogen transmission into the herd, such as anaplasmosis.