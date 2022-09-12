 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Profit over pretty

  • 0

On one side of the lightly traveled state highway — behind the pipe fence — is a manicured pasture. Cattle continually graze the weed-free Bermudagrass. Just over the hill stands a barn filled with hay that was recently baled and put up.

However, across the road, things look different.

The cattle and goats that were seen grazing last week are no longer there. Forbs are present. Hay goes uncut.

While the fields may look overgrown, even “weedy,” this place is not only well-managed, but boasts a healthier ecosystem and stronger bottom line than other cow-calf operations.

And that’s the thing about ranches that focus on applying soil health principles — they may not look as pretty, but you can’t judge a book by its cover.

Since Noble Research Institute made the switch to regeneratively managing ranches in southern Oklahoma in 2020, the staff members have heard many of the same comments other regenerative ranchers hear:

People are also reading…

“Did you just let that place grow up? What’s happening over there? Do you still run cattle? Where are they?”

Neither Hugh Aljoe, director of producer relations, nor Jim Johnson, senior ag consultant, mind the chatter. It gives them a chance to explain just what they’re getting out of those pastures that some may call ugly.

“We’re doing things differently than we have in the past, so things are going to look different,” Aljoe says.

The timing for the change couldn’t be better, Johnson says, due to the drought facing much of the southern Great Plains and western states. Implementing soil health principles has greatly reduced the amount of inputs used on Noble Ranches — not that the inputs would have done much good during this sizzling summer anyway.

“In a regenerative operation, you’re going to save money on fertilizer and weed spray — that’s one of the biggest advantages,” he explains.

He says that’s just one of the upsides of ranching with a regenerative mindset.

“We’re looking at maximizing what nature can provide for free,” Johnson says. “If we work with the environment instead of against it, what can we save? What can we gain?”

The benefits, according to Aljoe, are incredible. And even though they may run fewer cattle at certain times during the year, they’ve found they can make more money on the same amount of land.

He recognizes some may be skeptical, though. And he gets it. People aren’t used to seeing weeds and other plants in these pastures — but it’s intentional.

“We want to see what’s out there,” Aljoe says. “And we want to see what the animals are going to do with those plants given the opportunity.”

While Noble Research Institute’s ranch staff is focusing on increasing soil health and building a stronger bottom line, they are also collecting the data and experience necessary to share the methodology with ranchers all over the country who want to employ the principles on their own places.

They’re already sharing their stories in the free, weekly digital newsletter, Noble Rancher. And later this year, the institute will announce educational opportunities.

“We’re tracking everything on each of our ranches, so we’ll be able to refer to what changes we’ve observed, not only from the land itself, but also the livestock production, the economics, and rancher well-being,” Aljoe says. “It’s exciting because this is a whole different type of management where producers end up with a lot more time to focus on the things that can make money as opposed to practices that cost them money.”

And that is truly a thing of beauty.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grazingland Animal Nutrition Laboratory relocates to Texas A&M campus

Laboratory provides livestock diet, fecal analysis To better utilize technology and cross-discipline expertise in servicing the needs of ranchers across Texas, the Grazingland Animal Nutrition, GAN, Laboratory is relocating from Temple to the main campus of Texas A&M University in Bryan-College Station. Doug Tolleson, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Research range management specialist currently in Sonora,... Read More →

The post Grazingland Animal Nutrition Laboratory relocates to Texas A&M campus appeared first on AgriLife Today.

Poultry science in Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences aims for growth

Increased focus on recruiting students, faculty and improving facilities Not content to rest on past success, the nationally top-ranked Department of Poultry Science in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is looking to broaden the scope of its teaching, research and service. “The past five years have been a time of tremendous... Read More →

The post Poultry science in Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences aims for growth appeared first on AgriLife Today.

Rainfall across Texas brings relief, but drought remains

Texas Crop and Weather Report – Sept. 7, 2022 Rainfall across Texas and cooler temperatures provided agricultural producers some relief from drought and extreme heat over recent weeks, but most areas remain in a moisture deficit, according to the Texas state climatologist and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agronomists. John Nielsen-Gammon, Ph.D., state climatologist in... Read More →

The post Rainfall across Texas brings relief, but drought remains appeared first on AgriLife Today.

West Region Beef Cattle Supplementation Webinar set Sept. 7

Focus on helping producers hang onto herd base during challenging times The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present the West Region Beef Cattle Supplementation Webinar on Sept. 7. Experts will address managing feed and feed costs through the winter months. The program was developed by the West Region livestock team of AgriLife Extension agents... Read More →

The post West Region Beef Cattle Supplementation Webinar set Sept. 7 appeared first on AgriLife Today.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry calls Windsor Castle 'lonely place' without Queen Elizabeth II

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert