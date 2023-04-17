Warm weather brings more than green grass for cattle. Soon, insects like ticks, flies and mosquitoes will surface, and that makes now a good time to start preparing.

Flies are generally the biggest problem, says Grant Dewell, Extension beef veterinarian with Iowa State University.

“You will see loss of performance with cattle due to the blood loss that comes with flies,” he says. “The bites of stable flies are very painful, and that also causes issues.”

Fly bites are also a leading cause of anaplasmosis in cattle, Dewell says. He says a comprehensive fly control program will reduce health risks.

Ticks are more of an issue in southern Iowa and south into Missouri. Dewell says ticks are the biggest vector with anaplasmosis.

“Ticks will feed then drop off the animal and find another,” he says.

There is a new tick that could threaten cattle. The Asian longhorned tick has been found in Missouri.

“Thousands of ticks could be attached to a single animal,” Dewell says, adding that could be fatal to that animal.

According to the USDA, these ticks frequently form large infestations on warm-blooded host animals. This causes great stress on the animal, reducing its growth and production. A severe infestation can kill the animal due to blood loss.

While there have been no reports in the United States, the longhorned tick is known to transmit the agents of certain livestock and human diseases in other countries including anaplasmosis, babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, theileriosis and rickettsiosis, as well as several viruses.

The USDA recommends that if a tick is attached to an animal or a person, remove it immediately. Use fine-tipped tweezers if at all possible. If they are not available, improvise by shielding your fingers with tissue paper, a foil-covered gum wrapper, or plastic sandwich bag. Grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible, pulling upward with steady, even pressure.

Do not twist the tick as you remove it — this may cause the tick’s mouth parts to remain in the skin, which increases the risk of infection. Do not try to suffocate the tick with alcohol-soaked cotton — this will cause the tick to regurgitate while its mouth parts are still in the skin, which also increases the risk of infection.

Do not use hot match heads or petroleum jelly for tick removal.

After removing the tick, wash the affected area with soap and water. Then disinfect the bite with a topical antiseptic. Put the tick in a zip-top bag and seal it closed. Give the bagged tick to your veterinarian or doctor for examination.

Mosquitoes and midges can also harm cattle, Dewell says.

“Mosquitoes can cause EHD (epizootic hemorrhagic disease),” Dewell says. “You want to use methods that keep the mosquitoes from laying eggs.”

Younger animals could be more susceptible to insects, says Lindsay Waechter-Mead, Extension beef veterinarian with the University of Nebraska.

“Their immune system is not as strong, and flies will cause pinkeye in calves,” she says.

Waechter-Mead says insects have developed some resistance to control programs. She recommends producers consult with their veterinarian and closely follow label instructions.

“Start with your veterinarian and develop a plan,” Waechter- Mead says. “You want to be proactive.”