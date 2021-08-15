Prices, conditions promising for Texas peanut growers

Conditions were mostly dry with a few pop-up showers, some of which yielded good rainfall. Some areas reported 0.5-6 inches of rainfall. Summer tillage continued in wheat stubble. Hay making was delayed by rainfall, but cutting, raking and baling was active in some areas with good quality and yields reported. Sudan grass patches looked good and nearing a second cutting. Topsoil dried out from sunny, hot days. Pastures looked good, but some were showing moisture stress, and grasshoppers and armyworms were still an issue. Producers in some areas reported pastures were greener this August than they had ever seen. Cotton looked fair to good, but there were reports of armyworm and flea hopper pressure in some counties. Sorghum and corn were nearing harvest. Cattle looked good with calves making good gains. Some shipping of stocker cattle was delayed by good grazing availability.

Hot and humid conditions prevailed with showers were reported in some areas. Grain sorghum harvest was nearing completion, but there were some late-planted fields and fields in wet areas yet to be harvested. Some sorghum producers abandoned fields and were waiting to collect insurance. Corn was being harvested, and yields were fair to good in most areas. A small amount of cotton was defoliated and should be harvested soon if weather permits. Rice harvest conditions were less than ideal as wet field conditions caused concern for ratoon rice crop yields. Hay baling delays continued due to rainfall events, but hay production was at record levels after the first cutting. Hay meadows were fertilized again in hopes of a late cutting. Forage producers continued to battle fall armyworms, but repeat applications were necessary due to frequent showers. Rangeland and pasture conditions were incredible for this time of the year. Livestock were in good shape, and prices remained strong.