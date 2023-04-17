A multi-day prescribed burn school will be held April 19-21 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Research Center in San Angelo, offering both a field day and exam for burn manager certification.

The cost is $200, and participants must preregister at https://tx.ag/April19BurnSchool. More details will be released to participants prior to the field day. Lunch is provided each day.

“This school is open to anyone who would like to gain more hands-on experience with prescribed fire through participating in fire ignitions, weather measurements and holding suppression support,” said Morgan Treadwell, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension range specialist and school instructor, San Angelo.

For those looking to earn or maintain their credits for current Texas Department of Agriculture Certified and Insured Prescribed Burn Manager licenses, CIPBMs, six continuing fire training credits for each day of participation are available, she said.

Event details: The components of the program are as follows:

Texas Department of Agriculture CIPBM curriculum with 24 hours of instruction.

Final exam.

In-person prescribed burn field day.

Pre-field day attendance awareness:

Proper protective equipment must be worn– leather gloves, hat, long-sleeve cotton shirt, denim jeans with no frayed edges and leather boots.

All field days are contingent upon desirable/within prescription fire weather forecasts and are subject to rescheduling due to undesirable weather conditions.

The order of the prescribed burn and exam will depend on the burn day forecast. Details will be relayed to registered participants as the weather forecast is finalized.