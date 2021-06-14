Pay close attention to obese horses eating spring forage

Obesity in horses is never a desired condition, but especially so for animals that have developed equine metabolic syndrome (EMS), a condition similar to Type II diabetes in people.

Springtime can be especially hard for horses that suffer from EMS because the disorder is associated with insulin deregulation that can promote increased fat deposition and a reduced ability to lose weight, said Kris Hiney, Oklahoma State University Extension equine specialist.

“The lush forage that greens up during the spring is a lot like candy to horses, both in terms of palatability and how its sugar content is higher compared to other times of the year,” she said. “Even metabolically normal horses can gain a lot of weight if left to eat as much as they want. Horses with EMS that overeat spring forage can find themselves with hyperinsulinemia, an increase in insulin beyond what you would see in a metabolically normal horse.”

EMS typically occurs in middle-age or older horses. Horses with insulin deregulation can easily develop laminitis, an extremely painful condition. Named for the disruption of blood flow to the laminae structures within the foot, the problem can affect all of a horse’s feet, but is most often viewed in the front feet at the same time.