The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s course Drought Proofing the Ranch is now available online.

The cost is $100 however, the first 100 registrants will receive the course at no cost. The course is two hours, but participants may view it at their own pace. Register at https://tx.ag/DroughtProofingRanch.

“Participants will increase their understanding of drought management strategies,” said Morgan Treadwell, AgriLife Extension rangeland specialist, San Angelo. “Drought is an ever-present specter for Texas livestock and forage producers, and this course will help producers create plans for managing livestock and rangelands, specifically, brush and weeds with herbicides, during drought.”

With 8.7 million Texans currently impacted by drought, this course offers timely advice and guidance for those ranchers affected as well as for preparing for future occurrences.

“The course will help producers develop risk management strategies, identify the best risk management tools and recognize the importance of advanced preparation for when a drought occurs,” she said. “The goal is for producers to learn to identify drought conditions and to develop a plan to mitigate losses due to drought ahead of time.”

AgriLife Extension expert instructors, topics covered:

The course is taught by Treadwell; Jason Smith, AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist, Amarillo; Pancho Abello, AgriLife Extension economist, Vernon; and Justin Benavidez, former AgriLife Extension economist, Amarillo.

The topics the course will cover include:

Creating a Plan to Addresses Livestock Management During Drought.

Risk Management Products for Drought Mitigation: Forage and Livestock Insurance Options.

Nutritional and Other Management Strategies.

Rangeland Management and Wildfire Mitigation Strategies During Drought.

Economic Management Strategies to Minimize Drought Impact.

Evaluation Strategies for Feeding Through a Drought and Longer-Term Consequences.

Tax Implications for the Sale of a Large Number of Livestock.

Stocking Rate Adjustments and their Consequences.