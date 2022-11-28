Master Marketer Program returns to Vernon Jan. 24-March 9

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Master Marketer Program returns to Vernon for the sixth time in 2023, offering both in-person and virtual attendance options Jan. 24-March 9

Sessions will be Jan. 24-26, Feb. 8-9, Feb. 22-23 and March 8-9. The in-person program will be at the Wilbarger County Auditorium, 2100 Yamparika St.

Registration is now open, and space is limited to the first 50 people to register, said Mark Welch, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist in the Texas A&M Department of Agricultural Economics, Bryan-College Station. Welch is both a program presenter and coordinator.The cost is $350 for both in-person and virtual participation. For in-person participants, the cost includes noon meals and educational materials. For more detailed program information and to register, go to

.

Most of the major presentations will be offered to those attending virtually, but not all, Welch said. Instructions for online attendance will be emailed in advance on how to access the virtual program.

Making a difference

Master Marketer is a comprehensive risk management program for decision makers of farms, ranches and affiliated agribusinesses. The risk topics covered are production, price and marketing, financial, legal, and human — employment issues and mental health.

“We’ve held 33 Master Marketer programs since 1996, and our participant evaluations continuously tell us this training helps them improve their bottom line, averaging 4.5% and $35,000 per producer per year,” Welch said.

“That increase is basically due to a greater understanding and use of marketing concepts, including budget analysis, developing a marketing plan, general risk management, and crop and livestock marketing strategies,” he said.

Welch said one participant wrote: “Master Marketer is the best program I’ve ever been to. Would highly recommend it to any farmer/rancher. I plan to attend again in the future.” And another evaluation stated: “Great timing of the class for the beginning of the farm year. Thank you for applying market year current information into the program.”

Funding has been provided by AgriLife Extension, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Southern Risk Management Education Center, Cotton Inc. Texas State Support Committee, Texas Farm Bureau, Texas Grain Sorghum Producers and the Texas Wheat Producers Board.

For more information, contact Welch at 979-845-8011 or jmwelch@tamu.edu, or Pancho Abello, AgriLife Extension economist in Vernon, at fjabello@tamu.edu or 940-647-3908.