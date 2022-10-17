Master Gardener advanced training set Nov. 1-3 in Tyler

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Smith County Master Gardeners will host the Master Gardener–Texas Superstar Plant Advanced Training Nov. 1-3 in Tyler.

The training will be at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S. Broadway Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 1-2 and from 8-10 a.m. on Nov. 3. It will include a tour of the Tyler Botanical Garden.The cost is $250. Oct. 17 is the last day to register. The registration form and additional information is at https://tx.ag/MGTraining.

The price includes two lunches, one dinner, snacks and extras. For more information, contact Amanda Southard at the AgriLife Extension office in Smith County at 903-590-2987 or amanda.southard@aq.tamu.edu.

To be eligible for the advanced training, an applicant must possess an up-to-date master gardener certification or be an employee of AgriLife Extension.

Master gardener applications must be approved by their local master gardener program coordinator or their county AgriLife Extension agent.

The Master Gardener-Texas Superstar Plant Advanced Training was created as an intensive multiday training to help provide certified master gardeners with the knowledge and skills required to effectively support and multiply AgriLife Extension’s efforts in Earth-kind environmental educational programs in their counties.

Speaking at the event will be Texas master gardeners and AgriLife Extension horticulturists and specialists. Topics will include Texas Superstar trees, shrubs, vines, perennials, vegetables, tropicals, fruits and annuals grown from both seeds and cuttings.

Past, present and future Texas Superstars will be covered in addition to Texas Superstar legends. Landscaping and bedding trials will also be discussed. The complete event schedule is available online.